Super Eagles suffer a major blow as Dessers replaces Osimhen for the clash against Ronaldo's Portugal

The Super Eagles will take on the Selecao in a highly-anticipated friendly match, but they will be without their star man, Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen to miss Cristiano Ronaldo face-off

Osimhen has been ruled out of the encounter after picking up a knock in Napoli's 3-2 win over Udinese over the weekend. Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has called up another Serie A star Cyriel Dessers to replace the former Lille man.

Nonetheless, Osimhen's absence is a big blow for Nigeria and Peseiro as the 23-year-old is in the form of his life right now.

Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen has scored nine goals in ten league games in the Italian Serie A this season, with six in his last five games. He also has three assists to his name and has scored one goal in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Osimhen is not the only player that will miss the clash against Portugal. The Super Eagles will also be without Olisa Ndah, who has also been ruled out of the clash after picking up an injury in Orlando Pirates' match over the weekend.

Chidozie Awaziem to replace Olisa Ndah

Coach Peseiro has already called up Hadjuk Split's Chidozie Awaziem. Nigeria's clash against Ronaldo's Portugal will be the first meeting between the two sides at the senior level.

The match is scheduled to take place at Estádio José Alvalade on Thursday, with kick-off set for 7:45 PM.