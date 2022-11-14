Super Eagles suffer a major blow as Dessers replaces Osimhen for the clash against Ronaldo's Portugal

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The three-time African champions will be without their in-form attacker for the clash against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal.

Osimhen will miss Nigeria's clash against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal
Osimhen will miss Nigeria's clash against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal

Nigeria have suffered a massive blow ahead of their match against Ronaldo-led Portugal later this week.

Recommended articles

The Super Eagles will take on the Selecao in a highly-anticipated friendly match, but they will be without their star man, Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen has been ruled out of the encounter after picking up a knock in Napoli's 3-2 win over Udinese over the weekend. Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro has called up another Serie A star Cyriel Dessers to replace the former Lille man.

Nonetheless, Osimhen's absence is a big blow for Nigeria and Peseiro as the 23-year-old is in the form of his life right now.

Victor Osimhen will miss Nigeria's clash against Portugal
Victor Osimhen will miss Nigeria's clash against Portugal Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen has scored nine goals in ten league games in the Italian Serie A this season, with six in his last five games. He also has three assists to his name and has scored one goal in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Osimhen is not the only player that will miss the clash against Portugal. The Super Eagles will also be without Olisa Ndah, who has also been ruled out of the clash after picking up an injury in Orlando Pirates' match over the weekend.

Coach Peseiro has already called up Hadjuk Split's Chidozie Awaziem. Nigeria's clash against Ronaldo's Portugal will be the first meeting between the two sides at the senior level.

The match is scheduled to take place at Estádio José Alvalade on Thursday, with kick-off set for 7:45 PM.

Nigeria will be seeking their first win in an international friendly this year when they take on Fernando Santos' men.

More from category

  • Osimhen will miss Nigeria's clash against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal

    Super Eagles suffer a major blow as Dessers replaces Osimhen for the clash against Ronaldo's Portugal

  • Samuel Chukwueze was a thorn in the flesh of Santa defenders.

    Super Eagles Chukwueze shows Santa pepper as Villarreal thrash Amalia in 9-goal thriller

  • Everton fans were not happy with Alex Iwobi and his teammates following their 3-0 loss to Bournemouth

    Watch: Embarrassing moment as Everton fans reject Alex Iwobi's jersey following defeat vs Bournemouth

Recommended articles

'Fake or real gold?'- Components of the FIFA World Cup trophy [Photos]

'Fake or real gold?'- Components of the FIFA World Cup trophy [Photos]

Kamaru Usman celebrates Black Panther at Israel Adesanya's downfall

Kamaru Usman celebrates Black Panther at Israel Adesanya's downfall

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 breaks new record crossing over $1 Billion in sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 breaks new record crossing over $1 Billion in sales

Super Eagles suffer a major blow as Dessers replaces Osimhen for the clash against Ronaldo's Portugal

Super Eagles suffer a major blow as Dessers replaces Osimhen for the clash against Ronaldo's Portugal

Handball: National u-18 and u-20 coaches name squads, begin preparations for IHF Trophy

Handball: National u-18 and u-20 coaches name squads, begin preparations for IHF Trophy

UFC 4: Alex Pereira set to replace Israel Adesanya as new cover star

UFC 4: Alex Pereira set to replace Israel Adesanya as new cover star

Israel Adesanya expected to earn at least N1 billion following defeat against Alex Pereira

Israel Adesanya expected to earn at least N1 billion following defeat against Alex Pereira

Africa's greatest-ever players at the FIFA World cup

Africa's greatest-ever players at the FIFA World cup

Odds on Cristiano Ronaldo’s next club

Odds on Cristiano Ronaldo’s next club

Trending

Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori left out of England squad by Gareth Southgate
COMMENT

Stranded Eagles Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham find out the hard way; there is no place like home

Osimhen (b-r) is back on Manchester United's radar

Transfers: Red-hot Super Eagles star back on Manchester United's radar

Everton fans were not happy with Alex Iwobi and his teammates following their 3-0 loss to Bournemouth
PREMIER LEAGUE

Watch: Embarrassing moment as Everton fans reject Alex Iwobi's jersey following defeat vs Bournemouth

Liverpool have joined Manchester United and Real Madrid in the race for Osimhen

Liverpool to battle Manchester United and Real Madrid for Super Eagles star