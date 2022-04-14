Osimhen ranked 4th best player in Serie A ahead of Ibrahimovic, Tammy Abraham

In a ranking published by British magazine FourFourTwo, the Napoli striker narrowly misses out on the Top 3 position despite being out of action for about two months earlier in the season.

Osimhen's Napoli teammate, Kalidou Koulibaly is adjudged as the best player in the Serie A, followed by Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic in 2nd, and Lazio's Ciro Immobile rounding off the Top 3.

According to FourFourTwo, Osimhen is credited with fuelling Napoli's title charge with his goals, especially since returning from injury.

The magazine said of the Super Eagles striker: "Osimhen’s goals have been the ammunition to Napoli’s assault on the league title this season, although the Nigerian has had another injury-disrupted year.

“The 23-year-old was badly missed when he spent two months on the sidelines with a fractured cheek between November and January, but he’s been in formidable form since returning.

“Osimhen has six goals in seven games since returning to the starting line-up at the beginning of February, including back-to-back braces in his last two games.”

Osimhen ahead of Tammy Abraham, Berardi

The 23-year-old striker was ranked above AC Milan's Theo Hernandez in 5th while Lazio's Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi, Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic, Roma's Tammy Abraham, and AC Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan made up the Top 10 respectively.

Osimhen grabbed a goal and an assist in Napoli's narrow 3-2 loss to Fiorentina last weekend as the Nigerian striker made his return to Luciano Spalletti's starting XI.

His goal against Fiorentina followed consecutive braces against Hellas Verona and Udinese before the international break.

For his four goals in two matches, Osimhen was awarded the Serie A Player of the Month Award for March, stamping his authority as one of the leading strikers in the world.

The Super Eagles forward will hope to continue his scoring run when Napoli hosts Jose Mourinho's fifth-placed Roma at the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples on Monday, April 18.