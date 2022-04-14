SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen ranked 4th best player in Serie A ahead of Ibrahimovic, Tammy Abraham

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Victor Osimhen was beaten to the Top 3 by Kalidou Koulibaly, Dusan Vlahovic, and Ciro Immobile

Victor Osimhen is leading Napoli's Serie A title charge and dominating the league with his goals
Victor Osimhen is leading Napoli's Serie A title charge and dominating the league with his goals

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has been ranked as the 4th-best player in the Italian Serie A for the ongoing 2021/22 league season.

Recommended articles

In a ranking published by British magazine FourFourTwo, the Napoli striker narrowly misses out on the Top 3 position despite being out of action for about two months earlier in the season.

Osimhen's Napoli teammate, Kalidou Koulibaly is adjudged as the best player in the Serie A, followed by Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic in 2nd, and Lazio's Ciro Immobile rounding off the Top 3.

According to FourFourTwo, Osimhen is credited with fuelling Napoli's title charge with his goals, especially since returning from injury.

The magazine said of the Super Eagles striker: "Osimhen’s goals have been the ammunition to Napoli’s assault on the league title this season, although the Nigerian has had another injury-disrupted year.

“The 23-year-old was badly missed when he spent two months on the sidelines with a fractured cheek between November and January, but he’s been in formidable form since returning.

Victor Osimhen is Napoli's leading goalscorer this season (IMAGO/NurPhoto)
Victor Osimhen is Napoli's leading goalscorer this season (IMAGO/NurPhoto) Pulse Nigeria

“Osimhen has six goals in seven games since returning to the starting line-up at the beginning of February, including back-to-back braces in his last two games.”

The 23-year-old striker was ranked above AC Milan's Theo Hernandez in 5th while Lazio's Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi, Inter Milan's Marcelo Brozovic, Roma's Tammy Abraham, and AC Milan's goalkeeper Mike Maignan made up the Top 10 respectively.

Osimhen grabbed a goal and an assist in Napoli's narrow 3-2 loss to Fiorentina last weekend as the Nigerian striker made his return to Luciano Spalletti's starting XI.

His goal against Fiorentina followed consecutive braces against Hellas Verona and Udinese before the international break.

For his four goals in two matches, Osimhen was awarded the Serie A Player of the Month Award for March, stamping his authority as one of the leading strikers in the world.

Victor Osimhen battling for the ball against a Fiorentina player (IMAGO/ZUMA Press)
Victor Osimhen battling for the ball against a Fiorentina player (IMAGO/ZUMA Press) pulse senegal

The Super Eagles forward will hope to continue his scoring run when Napoli hosts Jose Mourinho's fifth-placed Roma at the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples on Monday, April 18.

The Spalletti-led Napoli side are on the hunt for their first Serie A title in over 30 years but have to contend with AC Milan and Inter Milan who are ahead of them on the table with two points and one point respectively.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Rangers' Super Eagles trio of Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey have been asked to do better against Braga than they did in the first leg last week.

    Rangers boss demands 'big performance' from Super Eagles trio and teammates vs Braga

  • Osimhen Dzeko

    Osimhen attacks every ball like a 'mad lion' - Caressa on Osimhen vs. Dzeko

  • Some of the Super Eagles stars who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final later today.

    Meet the 9 Nigerians who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final

Recommended articles

Rangers boss demands 'big performance' from Super Eagles trio and teammates vs Braga

Rangers boss demands 'big performance' from Super Eagles trio and teammates vs Braga

Osimhen attacks every ball like a 'mad lion' - Caressa on Osimhen vs. Dzeko

Osimhen attacks every ball like a 'mad lion' - Caressa on Osimhen vs. Dzeko

Meet the 9 Nigerians who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final

Meet the 9 Nigerians who could join Samuel Chukwueze in a European semi-final

PSG sign 20 billion naira sponsorship deal with US sneaker marketplace

PSG sign 20 billion naira sponsorship deal with US sneaker marketplace

'I dream about making my people proud' - NBA champion Jordan Nwora ready to help Nigeria qualify for 2023 FIBA World Cup

'I dream about making my people proud' - NBA champion Jordan Nwora ready to help Nigeria qualify for 2023 FIBA World Cup

Osimhen ranked 4th best player in Serie A ahead of Ibrahimovic, Tammy Abraham

Osimhen ranked 4th best player in Serie A ahead of Ibrahimovic, Tammy Abraham

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Aribo, Chukwueze's performance shows Eguavoen is responsible for Nigeria's World Cup failure

Joe Aribo and Samuel Chukwueze
SUPER EAGLES

Francis Uzoho sits out another Omonia Nicosia match

Francis Uzoho (IMAGO/Maurice van Steen WK/ANP)
UCL

Chukwueze reveals Unai Emery's instruction before his historic Villarreal goal against Bayern Munich

Samuel Chukwueze scored the all-important goal that knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League quarterfinals