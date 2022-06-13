'It's the right moment for me' - Victor Osimhen hints at Napoli exit

The result was the Super Eagles' heaviest winning margin in history, surpassing the 10-1 win against Dahomey (now the Benin Republic) in 1959.

Twitter

Amongst the goalscorers and star of the show was 23-year-old striker, Victor Osimhen who netted four times on the afternoon.

The Napoli striker's four goals on the day, ensured that he moved past Super Eagles legends- Kanu Nwankwo and Austin Jay-Jay Okocha in Nigeria's all-time top scorer charts.

The result was Nigeria's biggest ever win in its football history under new coach Jose Peseiro, and takes them top of Group A with six points from two games.

Following the victory in Morocco, the man of the match Osimhen, commented on his future with his club side, going into the next campaign after a stellar season that saw him scoop the Serie A Young Player Of the Year award.

Pulse Nigeria

'Talking about transfers now, I think its the right moment for me'

'Because i just finished with the National team now. There's a lot of rumour going around in the media and of course, Europe at large'

'Anything can happen (in the summer), I just want to go back and relax with my family and refresh my mind'

'Of course when the right time comes, i'll talk about my future', Osimhen said after the game.

The Napoli striker has been instrumental in helping Luciano Spalletti's side secure a third-place finish in Serie A last season and qualify for the Champions league next season.

Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen was also the club's highest goalscorer, netting 18 times in 32 appearances for the Italian side.

He also recently picked up two National end of the Season accolades, at the annual Baller Awards for both Forward of the Year and Baller of the Year for male.

However, the 23-year-old Nigerian international continues to be linked with a move away from Italy this summer, with a number of high-profile clubs said to be interested including: Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Arsenal.