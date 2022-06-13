SUPER EAGLES

'It's the right moment for me' - Victor Osimhen hints at Napoli exit

David Ben
The red-hot Super Eagles striker has admitted that 'anything can happen' amidst Premier league transfer links

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has remained calm about his future amid transfer links away from Napoli this summer
The Super Eagles of Nigeria totally annihilated Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in an utterly dominant display in an AFCON 2023 qualifying game in Morocco.

The result was the Super Eagles' heaviest winning margin in history, surpassing the 10-1 win against Dahomey (now the Benin Republic) in 1959.

Victor Osimhen scored a remarkable four goals against Sao Tome in Nigeria's AFCON 2023 qualifiers
Amongst the goalscorers and star of the show was 23-year-old striker, Victor Osimhen who netted four times on the afternoon.

The Napoli striker's four goals on the day, ensured that he moved past Super Eagles legends- Kanu Nwankwo and Austin Jay-Jay Okocha in Nigeria's all-time top scorer charts.

The result was Nigeria's biggest ever win in its football history under new coach Jose Peseiro, and takes them top of Group A with six points from two games.

Following the victory in Morocco, the man of the match Osimhen, commented on his future with his club side, going into the next campaign after a stellar season that saw him scoop the Serie A Young Player Of the Year award.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen remains clam on his future this summer
'Talking about transfers now, I think its the right moment for me'

'Because i just finished with the National team now. There's a lot of rumour going around in the media and of course, Europe at large'

'Anything can happen (in the summer), I just want to go back and relax with my family and refresh my mind'

'Of course when the right time comes, i'll talk about my future', Osimhen said after the game.

The Napoli striker has been instrumental in helping Luciano Spalletti's side secure a third-place finish in Serie A last season and qualify for the Champions league next season.

Osimhen scooped home two awards at 2022 Ballers Awards
Osimhen was also the club's highest goalscorer, netting 18 times in 32 appearances for the Italian side.

He also recently picked up two National end of the Season accolades, at the annual Baller Awards for both Forward of the Year and Baller of the Year for male.

However, the 23-year-old Nigerian international continues to be linked with a move away from Italy this summer, with a number of high-profile clubs said to be interested including: Bayern Munich, Manchester United and Arsenal.

