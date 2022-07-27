SUPER EAGLES

I will be the greatest Nigerian striker - Osimhen confident of breaking Rashidi Yekini's record

Damola Ogungbe
Victor Osimhen bullish about overtaking Rashidi Yekini, Obafemi Martins, Odion Ighalo to become the best Nigerian striker of all time

Victor Osimhen is currently in the Top 10 all time Super Eagles top scorers (Twitter/Super Eagles)
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is confident about scoring enough goals to become the Super Eagles leading top scorer of all time.

The 23-year-old frontman believes he has all it takes to match and break Rashidi Yekini's Super Eagles top scorer record of 37 goals for the Nigerian national team.

Osimhen is currently tenth on the list of the Super all-time top scorers, with his four-goal salvo against Sao Tome & Principe in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers taking him up to 15 goals for the Super Eagles.

In an interview with Naija Footballers, Osimhen was asked how he was handling the pressure of the expectation that he would break Yekini's record.

The Napoli star admitted that breaking Yekini's record would be a 'big shoe to fill' but he believes the qualities and determination he possesses will help him reach and surpass that record.

Victor Osimhen scored four goals and assisted two more as Super Eagles rolled over Sao Tome and Principe.
Osimhen said: "I used to say it before, it will be a big shoe to fill. But I think with the kind of quality I possess and the kind of determination I have acquired in my career, I think I can break it or even surpass it."

The Napoli striker stated that it would not be easy to achieve a record that the likes of Obafemi Martins and Odion Ighalo has attempted.

However, the talisman of the current Super Eagles team believes it is his time to take a shot at the record and if he achieves it, it would make him the greatest Nigerian striker ever.

Victor Osimhen is on course to break Rashidi Yekini's record
"It won't be easy and that would make me the greatest Nigerian striker ever. We have the likes of Rashidi Yekini, Obafemi Martins, Odion Ighalo, and the rest of them. But now I believe now it's my time, it's my turn and I think I can utilise it very well," Osimhen concluded.

Osimhen is on track to break Yekini's record having already netted 15 times for the Super Eagles.

