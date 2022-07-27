I will be the greatest Nigerian striker - Osimhen confident of breaking Rashidi Yekini's record

The 23-year-old frontman believes he has all it takes to match and break Rashidi Yekini's Super Eagles top scorer record of 37 goals for the Nigerian national team.

Osimhen is currently tenth on the list of the Super all-time top scorers, with his four-goal salvo against Sao Tome & Principe in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers taking him up to 15 goals for the Super Eagles.

I have the qualities, determination to surpass Yekini - Osimhen

In an interview with Naija Footballers, Osimhen was asked how he was handling the pressure of the expectation that he would break Yekini's record.

The Napoli star admitted that breaking Yekini's record would be a 'big shoe to fill' but he believes the qualities and determination he possesses will help him reach and surpass that record.

Osimhen said: "I used to say it before, it will be a big shoe to fill. But I think with the kind of quality I possess and the kind of determination I have acquired in my career, I think I can break it or even surpass it."

I want to surpass Ighalo, Obafemi Martins - Osimhen

The Napoli striker stated that it would not be easy to achieve a record that the likes of Obafemi Martins and Odion Ighalo has attempted.

However, the talisman of the current Super Eagles team believes it is his time to take a shot at the record and if he achieves it, it would make him the greatest Nigerian striker ever.

"It won't be easy and that would make me the greatest Nigerian striker ever. We have the likes of Rashidi Yekini, Obafemi Martins, Odion Ighalo, and the rest of them. But now I believe now it's my time, it's my turn and I think I can utilise it very well," Osimhen concluded.