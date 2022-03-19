SERIE A

Osimhen's double takes Napoli top of the league in landmark 70,000th Italian top-flight goal

Damola Ogungbe
In-form Victor Osimhen has hit 4 goals in 2 matches, just in time for Nigerias World Cup qualifier against Ghana

Victor Osimhen hits a brace against Udinese to take Napoli top of Serie A and score a landmark 70,000th Italian top-flight goal (IMAGO/NurPhoto)
Victor Osimhen hits a brace against Udinese to take Napoli top of Serie A and score a landmark 70,000th Italian top-flight goal (IMAGO/NurPhoto)

Victor Osimhen was in red-hot form on Saturday as he scored a match-winning brace in Napoli's 2-1 victory over Udinese at the Diego Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Osimhen's double were the 70,000th and 70,001st goals scored in the Serie A in what was a landmark match for the Italian top-flight.

The Super Eagles forward has now scored a brace in two consecutive league matches for the first time in his entire career.

Osimhen and Di Lorenzo celebrating the winner against Udinese (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire)
Osimhen and Di Lorenzo celebrating the winner against Udinese (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire)

Gerard Deulofeu's 22nd-minute opener threatened to deny Napoli the opportunity of going top of Serie A but the home side's unrelenting pressure paid dividends in the second half.

Osimhen got on the end of Mario Rui's assist in the 52nd minute to draw Napoli level before the 23-year-old striker completed his double 11 minutes later to give the Luciano Spalletti side all three points.

Napoli are momentarily top of Serie A with 63 points pending Inter Milan's game against Fiorentina and AC Milan's visit to Cagliari later on Saturday.

Osimhen's double against Udinese took his tally to 15 goals in 23 appearances for the season, just 3 goals less than his best-ever return of 20 goals (from 36 appearances) for Charleroi during the 2018/19 season.

The former Lille striker is now amongst the Top 10 Serie A goalscorers this season with 11 league goals, 10 behind the league's top scorer so far Ciro Immobile.

Osimhen's top form is just in time as he makes a return to the Super Eagles squad who face the Black Stars of Ghana in a crucial two-legged final World Cup qualifier.

Osimhen leads the 32-man Nigerian squad called up by interim manager Augustine Eguavoen with support from in-form Al Hilal striker Odion Ighalo and February La Liga 2 Player of the Month winner, Umar Sadiq.

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

