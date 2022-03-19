Osimhen's double takes Napoli top of the league in landmark 70,000th Italian top-flight goal

Osimhen's double were the 70,000th and 70,001st goals scored in the Serie A in what was a landmark match for the Italian top-flight.

The Super Eagles forward has now scored a brace in two consecutive league matches for the first time in his entire career.

Pulse Nigeria

Gerard Deulofeu's 22nd-minute opener threatened to deny Napoli the opportunity of going top of Serie A but the home side's unrelenting pressure paid dividends in the second half.

Osimhen got on the end of Mario Rui's assist in the 52nd minute to draw Napoli level before the 23-year-old striker completed his double 11 minutes later to give the Luciano Spalletti side all three points.

Napoli are momentarily top of Serie A with 63 points pending Inter Milan's game against Fiorentina and AC Milan's visit to Cagliari later on Saturday.

Osimhen's double against Udinese took his tally to 15 goals in 23 appearances for the season, just 3 goals less than his best-ever return of 20 goals (from 36 appearances) for Charleroi during the 2018/19 season.

The former Lille striker is now amongst the Top 10 Serie A goalscorers this season with 11 league goals, 10 behind the league's top scorer so far Ciro Immobile.