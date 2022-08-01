PULSE OF THE DAY

Osimhen's new license to tear net; Dessers' goals hike transfer fee

Izuchukwu Akawor
Gist on Super Eagles attacking duo Victor Osimhen and Cyriel Dessers features on this edition of the Pulse of The Day.

Victor Osimhen and Cyriel Dessers are Super Eagles strikers.
Ahead of the 2022/23 season, Nigerian players have been hard at work as they prepare to help their respective teams improve on their achievements from last season.

Two of them, Victor Osimhen and Cyriel Dessers, are already on the move and appear set to take their games to new heights after some interesting developments.

Both players highlight this Monday edition of the Pulse of The Day as I take you through some interesting observations.

The main man could be set for his best season since he moved to Italy, in terms of his goal tally, if this observation is to be taken seriously.

Victor Osimhen made his season debut for Napoli against Mallorca
Osimhen was on target on Sunday as Napoli was held to a 1-1 draw with RCD Mallorca. His goal came from the penalty spot, which is the story here.

Last season, Osimhen was Napoli's top scorer despite an injury-blighted campaign which also denied him a place in Super Eagles team at AFCON 2021.

Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/NurPhoto)
But as the fighter that he is, he came back stronger and finished as his club's top scorer with 14 goals in the Serie A.

None of those goals came from the penalty spot as his then teammate, Lorenzo Insigne, was the club's designated taker. The Italian playmaker scored 11 goals, nine (9) of them were penalties.

Lorenzo Insigne scored nine goals from penalties in the Serie A last season.
However, he has since left Naples for the Major League Soccer, MLS, and it seems Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti, may have found a suitable replacement in our 23-year-old Super Eagles star.

I want to see a fitter Osimhen this season, he is a legitimate 20 goals+ striker, and arguably Nigeria's best in the top five leagues.

Napoli celebrate Victor Osimhen's goal
With Osimhen fit and on PK duties, surely, that should push him easily above the 20 goals threshold and into even more elite numbers.

How many penalty goals will Osimhen score for Napoli this season?

After a brilliant and successful loan spell at Dutch club Feyenoord, Cyriel Dessers expected his time at Genk to be over.

But that's not the case, the club is even angry that he was spotted speaking to a potential new employer last week from Denmark, FC Copenhagen.

Cyriel Dessers (IMAGO/Belga)
Nevertheless, the Belgian League started last two weeks ago and the 27-year-old has not made things easier for himself.

Three goals and an assist in just two matches in the Jupiler means Genk will add even more money to the €4m reportedly demanded from clubs to prise the Super Eagles star away from Belgium.

Cyriel Dessers is PulseSPORTS30 #6
Dessers, who scored 10 goals in the Europa Conference League last season, has proven to be a goal machine and you can see why Genk is demanding so much from teams for his service.

I don't know if I want Dessers to stop scoring, but one thing is clear, the more goals he scores for Genk, because this guy will definitely net more, the more money he adds to his transfer fee.

Dessers was the goals king in the Europa League Conference League last season with 10 goals.
Dessers is entering his peak years and Genk is not interested in peanuts for him at this moment.

What club and league should Dessers go to?

Super Eagles and Arsenal FC legend Kanu Nwankwo and his wife Amara Kanu