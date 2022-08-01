Osimhen's new license to tear net; Dessers' goals hike transfer fee

Two of them, Victor Osimhen and Cyriel Dessers, are already on the move and appear set to take their games to new heights after some interesting developments.

Both players highlight this Monday edition of the Pulse of The Day as I take you through some interesting observations.

Victor Osimhen gets an interesting new role at Napoli

The main man could be set for his best season since he moved to Italy, in terms of his goal tally, if this observation is to be taken seriously.

Osimhen was on target on Sunday as Napoli was held to a 1-1 draw with RCD Mallorca. His goal came from the penalty spot, which is the story here.

Last season, Osimhen was Napoli's top scorer despite an injury-blighted campaign which also denied him a place in Super Eagles team at AFCON 2021.

But as the fighter that he is, he came back stronger and finished as his club's top scorer with 14 goals in the Serie A.

None of those goals came from the penalty spot as his then teammate, Lorenzo Insigne, was the club's designated taker. The Italian playmaker scored 11 goals, nine (9) of them were penalties.

However, he has since left Naples for the Major League Soccer, MLS, and it seems Napoli manager, Luciano Spalletti, may have found a suitable replacement in our 23-year-old Super Eagles star.

I want to see a fitter Osimhen this season, he is a legitimate 20 goals+ striker, and arguably Nigeria's best in the top five leagues.

With Osimhen fit and on PK duties, surely, that should push him easily above the 20 goals threshold and into even more elite numbers.

How many penalty goals will Osimhen score for Napoli this season?

Cyriel Dessers adds to his transfer fee

After a brilliant and successful loan spell at Dutch club Feyenoord, Cyriel Dessers expected his time at Genk to be over.

But that's not the case, the club is even angry that he was spotted speaking to a potential new employer last week from Denmark, FC Copenhagen.

Nevertheless, the Belgian League started last two weeks ago and the 27-year-old has not made things easier for himself.

Three goals and an assist in just two matches in the Jupiler means Genk will add even more money to the €4m reportedly demanded from clubs to prise the Super Eagles star away from Belgium.

Dessers, who scored 10 goals in the Europa Conference League last season, has proven to be a goal machine and you can see why Genk is demanding so much from teams for his service.

I don't know if I want Dessers to stop scoring, but one thing is clear, the more goals he scores for Genk, because this guy will definitely net more, the more money he adds to his transfer fee.

Dessers is entering his peak years and Genk is not interested in peanuts for him at this moment.