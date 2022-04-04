Osimhen escapes fine for reporting late to Napoli after Super Eagles World Cup heartbreak

The Italian club confirmed that Osimhen had been duly permitted to take some time off after the World Cup Qualifiers thus, he has not violated any rules.

Osimhen was part of the 25-man Super Eagles squad that faced the Black Stars of Ghana over two legs for a ticket to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

There is no controversy concerning Osimhen returning late - Napoli director

In an interview with DAZN, Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli confirmed that the club was not going to take any action on the Super Eagles striker simply because it had given him permission.

Pulse Nigeria

Giuntoli said: "We don’t understand why there is controversy around this, because he was given permission to take time off after international duty and he arrived on schedule."

Osimhen reportedly returned to Napoli early on Sunday morning, despite Napoli playing a Serie A match against Atalanta on Saturday.

Osimhen was ineligible to play in the match against Atalanta as he was serving a one-match ban due to an accumulation of yellow cards in the league.

Giuntoli praises Osimhen's professionalism

The Napoli director further praised Osimhen's professionalism, tagging the former Lille player as an 'extraordinary lad."

Giuntoli also criticised why there was an uproar concerning Osimhen's late return to training, questioning why it was in the media at all.

Pulse Nigeria

"He is an extraordinary lad, a great professional, so the question ought to be why these things emerge in the media. Of course, there won’t be a fine, he was given permission," Giuntoli concluded.

Osimhen is the reigning Serie A Player of the Month, after scooping March's edition of the Award for his four (4) goals in two (2) matches that helped Napoli pick up six (6) points against Hellas Verona and Udinese.