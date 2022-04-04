SERIE A

Osimhen escapes fine for reporting late to Napoli after Super Eagles World Cup heartbreak

Damola Ogungbe
Victor Osimhen was given an extended break by Napoli after Nigerias World Cup Qualifiers against Ghana

Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/NurPhoto)

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen will not be fined by his club side Napoli for reporting late to camp after the most recent international break.

The Italian club confirmed that Osimhen had been duly permitted to take some time off after the World Cup Qualifiers thus, he has not violated any rules.

Osimhen was part of the 25-man Super Eagles squad that faced the Black Stars of Ghana over two legs for a ticket to the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

In an interview with DAZN, Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli confirmed that the club was not going to take any action on the Super Eagles striker simply because it had given him permission.

Victor Osimhen played the full 90 minutes in both legs of Nigeria's World Cup Qualifier against Ghana (IMAGO/Tobi Adepoju/Shengolpixs)

Giuntoli said: "We don’t understand why there is controversy around this, because he was given permission to take time off after international duty and he arrived on schedule."

Osimhen reportedly returned to Napoli early on Sunday morning, despite Napoli playing a Serie A match against Atalanta on Saturday.

Osimhen was ineligible to play in the match against Atalanta as he was serving a one-match ban due to an accumulation of yellow cards in the league.

The Napoli director further praised Osimhen's professionalism, tagging the former Lille player as an 'extraordinary lad."

Giuntoli also criticised why there was an uproar concerning Osimhen's late return to training, questioning why it was in the media at all.

Napoli piled on the pressure on Serie A leaders AC Milan with an important win over Atalanta without Super Eagles star Osimhen.

"He is an extraordinary lad, a great professional, so the question ought to be why these things emerge in the media. Of course, there won’t be a fine, he was given permission," Giuntoli concluded.

Osimhen is the reigning Serie A Player of the Month, after scooping March's edition of the Award for his four (4) goals in two (2) matches that helped Napoli pick up six (6) points against Hellas Verona and Udinese.

Osimhen will be hoping to help Napoli win their first Serie A title in over 30 years as he leads Luciano Spalletti's side in a three-way battle for the title with AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Damola Ogungbe

