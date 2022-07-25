SERIE A

'I'm happy here' - Osimhen confirms Napoli stay, rubbishes exit talks

Izuchukwu Akawor
Victor Osimhen is hard at training with Napoli as they prepare to fight for the Serie A and Champions League titles this season.

Victor Osimhen.
Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is not looking to leave Serie A side SSC Napoli this summer.

Osimhen has reacted to all the rumours linking him with a move away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples.

Victor Osimhen played his first two seasons with Napoli in the Europa League
The 23-year-old has been a subject of intense transfer speculation ahead of the new season with some of Europe's biggest clubs on his heels.

The likes of German champions, Bayern Munich, and Premier League giants, Manchester United and Chelsea are some of the club said to have registered their interest in taking the Super Eagles star away from Italy.

Arsenal are leading the pursuit for the services of Victor Osimhen, and the departure of Alexandre Lacazette could see them intensify their efforts
He has also been linked with a move to North London club, Arsenal.

In a chat with Italy-based Corriere dello Sport, Osimhen reaffirmed his commitment to Napoli and confirmed he will be at the club next season.

Victor Osimhen poses alongside his award for the Serie A U23 player of the season
"Offers? I am at Napoli," Osimhen stated per CdS via Tutto Napoli.

"I have great respect for my club. I have experienced very difficult moments, even private ones but Napoli is me always being close and this is one of the reasons why I'm here. So I play for the club and the team and never for myself."

While Osimhen isn't looking for a move away from Naples and has confirmed he will stay, he is flattered by the interest in him.

The Nigerian international added that he deserves the hype and good things said about him.

Victor Osimhen is enjoying life in Naples. (Image Credit: Osimhen/Instagram
"I think I deserve the hype and the good things that are said about me," he added.

"(I want) to be able to improve even more in many aspects ."

