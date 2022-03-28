Osimhen rallies Super Eagles fans to help them clinch World Cup ticket against Ghana

The Super Eagles face Ghana for the return leg of their 2022 World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday, March 29 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Osimhen stated that the Super Eagles are banking on the support of their home supporters to help them win and secure qualification for the World Cup on Tuesday.

The fans' support will help us get the World Cup ticket - Osimhen

In an interview with NFF TV, the Napoli striker called on the fans to create the '12th man' advantage for the Super Eagles at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday.

Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen said: “With the way we’ll play with our 12th man – the supporters – with the way they will support us, I think we have the chance of getting the World Cup ticket.

"We are really looking forward to the game coming up on Tuesday."

Osimhen tells Super Eagles to respect Ghana

Osimhen again called for caution from the Super Eagles players stating that playing against the Black Stars of Ghana would not be easy.

“Like I always say, it won’t be easy – no game is easy in Africa because it’s very physical. To be able to get the World Cup ticket will mean a lot to this team," Osimhen explained.

Pulse Nigeria

“But it won’t be easy. We have to give respect to the Ghanian team also. They have great, quality players, but we also have great players and individual talents that can actually win games for us. We also have a good squad depth."

Osimhen led the line for the first leg against Ghana on Friday, coming into the doubleheader on the back of scoring four goals in his last two Serie A matches for Napoli.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has permitted the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to fill the Moshood Abiola Stadium to its 60,000 capacity on Tuesday.