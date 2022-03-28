2022 WCQ

Osimhen rallies Super Eagles fans to help them clinch World Cup ticket against Ghana

Victor Osimhen says the Super Eagles can get the World Cup ticket if the fans become the 12th man against Ghana

Super Eagles star forward Victor Osimhen has called on Nigerians and all Super Eagles fans to show their support for the team when they go up against Ghana on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles face Ghana for the return leg of their 2022 World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday, March 29 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Osimhen stated that the Super Eagles are banking on the support of their home supporters to help them win and secure qualification for the World Cup on Tuesday.

In an interview with NFF TV, the Napoli striker called on the fans to create the '12th man' advantage for the Super Eagles at the Moshood Abiola Stadium on Tuesday.

Osimhen said: “With the way we’ll play with our 12th man – the supporters – with the way they will support us, I think we have the chance of getting the World Cup ticket.

"We are really looking forward to the game coming up on Tuesday."

Osimhen again called for caution from the Super Eagles players stating that playing against the Black Stars of Ghana would not be easy.

“Like I always say, it won’t be easy – no game is easy in Africa because it’s very physical. To be able to get the World Cup ticket will mean a lot to this team," Osimhen explained.

“But it won’t be easy. We have to give respect to the Ghanian team also. They have great, quality players, but we also have great players and individual talents that can actually win games for us. We also have a good squad depth."

Osimhen led the line for the first leg against Ghana on Friday, coming into the doubleheader on the back of scoring four goals in his last two Serie A matches for Napoli.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has permitted the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to fill the Moshood Abiola Stadium to its 60,000 capacity on Tuesday.

Additionally, the FCT Minister has also promised to provide 100 buses to take supporters from all parts of Abuja to the Moshood Abiola Stadium for free on Tuesday for the Match.

