Victor Boniface stars for Royale Union Saint Gilloise in 1-0 home loss to Union Berlin

Union Berlin have qualified for the Europa League knockout stages after securing much-needed three points against Royale Union Saint Gilloise.
Union needed a win to qualify which is exactly what they did, winning away at table-topping Royale USG thanks to a sixth-minute goal by Sven Michel.
The result had no effect on the hosts though as Royale USG were already guaranteed safe passage as table toppers.
Nigerian striker Victor Boniface came off the bench for the hosts at half-time but could not find the equalising goal they desired.
Victor Boniface has scored three goals in the Europa League this season, the most by any Royale USG player and the joint-second-highest tally by any player in the tournament.
However, he could not find a way through a resolute Union Berlin this time in the 45 minutes he played in the second half.
The Nigerian came off the bench at half-time to replace Gustaf Nilsson as Royale USG attempted to salvage a result on home soil.
Boniface managed three shots on goal in the second half but only got one of them on target with a 33% shot accuracy.
The 21-year-old had 31 touches of the ball and completed one out of three dribbles attempted while also winning three out of seven ground duels and one out of two aerial duels.
