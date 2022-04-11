SUPER EAGLES

Van Bronckhorst expects Aribo's goal to boost his confidence ahead of season run-in

Damola Ogungbe
Joe Aribo ended a 10-game goalless run to score his eighth goal of the season in a 4-0 victory over St. Mirren

Joe Aribo was excited to be back amongst the goals for Rangers
Rangers' manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has commended Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo for his goal against St. Mirren during the weekend.

The Nigerian international was on target for the Scottish champions as they walloped St. Mirren 4-0 away on Sunday afternoon.

Aribo's goal was the first time the Nigerian would find the back of the net since February 20 against Dundee United, a run of 10 games for Rangers.

While speaking on Rangers TV after the match, Van Bronckhorst noted that scoring against St. Mirren would boost Aribo's confidence ahead of the remaining matches in the season.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst hails Joe Aribo for his goal against St. Mirren
The Dutch manager agreed that it was good that the 25-year-old is back amongst the goals as he is an attacking player for the club.

Van Bronckhorst said: “It’s good, it's always good to get on the scoresheet especially for a striker, but also for Joe [Aribo].

“You know he's an attack-minded player and gives him also a lot of confidence for the games ahead.”

Van Bronckhorst also stressed the importance of Rangers' big win during the weekend as they face a European showdown with Braga on Thursday.

The Scottish champions trail Braga by a lone goal from the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal fixture. The return leg is scheduled for the Ibrox Stadium this Thursday.

Braga players celebrating their goal against Rangers last Thursday
“We’re confident because we won today. But we’re also confident that we can get a win at home in Europe like we’ve shown in the past," Van Bronckhorst explained.

“There’s everything to play for. It’s to reach the semi-final of a European competition, so it’s something we need to fight for and to work hard on.

The Rangers manager also stressed the fact they would have the home crowd behind them on Thursday following the away first-leg loss.

Super Aribo celebrates his stunning strike against St. Mirren
"On Thursday we’ll have the support of the crowd. Today they gave us the support we need and Thursday will be the same," Van Bronckhorst concluded.

Joe Aribo is now up to eight (8) goals and eight (8) assists in all competitions for Rangers this season following his goal on Sunday.

The 25-year-old is expected to feature against Braga on Thursday, as well as Super Eagles left-back Calvin Bassey who was rested for the St. Mirren game so he can be refreshed for the showdown with Braga.

