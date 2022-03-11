Top Italian journalist Valter De Maggio has picked Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as the third-best striker in the world, just after Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.
'Mbappe, Haaland, then Osimhen' - De Maggio rates Nigerian forward as the 3rd-best striker in the world
De Maggio believes Osimhen would not stay at Napoli for too long, rates him higher than Dusan Vlahovic
Osimhen is Napoli's top scorer this season, so far garnering 11 goals and four (4) assists this season despite being out for about two months due to injury.
The 23-year-old forward has been touted as a very important player in Napoli's three-way chase for this season's Italian Serie A title along with Inter Milan and AC Milan.
Osimhen won't be at Napoli for a long time - De Maggio
De Maggio said on Radio Kiss Kiss that Osimhen is the best striker in the Italian league, even better than the new Juventus signing Dusan Vlahovic.
Despite Vlahovic's 24 goals and five (5) assists this season, the Italian pundit believes Osimhen is stronger than the Serbian striker and he (Osimhen) would not stay long in the Italian league.
De Maggio said: "I don't think Osimhen stays at Napoli for a long time. For me, he is the strongest striker in Serie A, even more than Vlahovic who remained in Italy.
De Maggio puts Osimhen behind Mbappe, Haaland
The Italian journalist also rated Osimhen behind only Paris Saint-Germain forward Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland.
"But I don't think Osimhen stays there too long. For me he is the strongest striker around, after Mbappè and Haaland," De Maggio stated.
Osimhen is expected to lead the line again for Napoli when they travel to Verona on Sunday, March 13 as they hope to stay in touching distance with the Milan duo at the top of the table.
Napoli are currently third on the Serie A table with 57 points, one point behind Inter Milan (Inter have one game in hand), and two points behind AC Milan.
