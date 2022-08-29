TRANSFERS

Umar Sadiq: Real Sociedad closing in on N11billion deal for Super Eagles star

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Real Sociedad have identified the Super Eagles and Almeria star as the perfect replacement for their former striker.

Umar Sadiq could be heading to Real Sociedad this summer
Umar Sadiq could be heading to Real Sociedad this summer

Almeria and Real Sociedad are currently in talks over a deal for Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar.

The 25-year-old striker has been instrumental to Almeria's return to La Liga this campaign, having won the La Liga Segunda league last campaign as well the the highest goalscorer award in the league.

Umar was initially targeted by La Liga side Villarreal.

However, the Yellow Submarines failed to reach an agreement with Almeria for his signature and talks broke down.

Umar Sadiq (Twitter/La Liga Eng)
Umar Sadiq (Twitter/La Liga Eng) Pulse Nigeria

The Super Eagles striker was also linked with a move to Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund this summer, but the deal never materialized.

However, reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, now reports that Almeria and Sociedad are closing in on an agreement for the striker this summer.

Sociedad are hoping to sign a replacement for their former Swedish frontman Alexander Isak, who was sold to Newcastle in a £60m deal last month.

The fee is believed to be in the region of N11bn(£24 million) should an agreement be reached.

Umar Sadiq has become a player in high demand across Europe following his performances with Almeria
Umar Sadiq has become a player in high demand across Europe following his performances with Almeria Getty Images

The former Rangers loanee has no doubt had an impressive career since his move away from Scotland, having impressed at Partizan before joining Almeria in 2020.

Umar has already scored 2 goals in his side's opening three fixtures in La Liga this campaign with both goals, each coming in Almeria's last two games against Elche and Sevilla.

Topics:
David Ben David Ben David Ben is a reporter at Pulse Sports. David is a versatile content writer with keen interest in entertainment, gist and eSports generally.

Recommended articles

35 Flamingos invited for 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India

35 Flamingos invited for 2022 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in India

'Unbeatable' Calvin Bassey hailed for improving Ajax defence after two clean sheets

'Unbeatable' Calvin Bassey hailed for improving Ajax defence after two clean sheets

Alhassan Yusuf credits Mark van Bommel for Royal Antwerp rise

Alhassan Yusuf credits Mark van Bommel for Royal Antwerp rise

Umar Sadiq: Real Sociedad closing in on N11billion deal for Super Eagles star

Umar Sadiq: Real Sociedad closing in on N11billion deal for Super Eagles star

Birmingham City rescue Tunisian youngster Mejbri from Manchester United

Birmingham City rescue Tunisian youngster Mejbri from Manchester United

Serena Williams to wear diamond encrusted attire at final US Open [Photos]

Serena Williams to wear diamond encrusted attire at final US Open [Photos]

Trending

Chidera Ejuke (IMAGO/Shengolpixs)

'He needs to score goals, assists' - Falk tears into Super Eagles winger for 'too much dribbling'

Oghenekaro Etebo (IMAGO/Ulrik Pedersen/ZUMA Wire)

Super Eagles' Etebo gets lifeline as Championship club sacks manager

Leon Balogun joins QPR
TRANSFERS

Free agent Leon Balogun gets new club in England, signs 1-year deal with London side

Jamilu Collins, Odion Ighalo, Kenneth Omeruo and Samuel Chukwueze training for the Super Eagles (CAF)

'It is bad to get angry when not selected' - Omeruo sends warning message to Super Eagles stars