Umar Sadiq scores goal No. 17 to send Almeria second in La Liga 2

Sadiq's 16th-minute goal was his 17th of the season for Almeria in all competitions, sending the La Liga 2 side on their way to a comfortable victory.

Almeria have now leapfrogged Real Valladolid into the second position on the log and one of the two automatic promotion spots to the top-flight Spanish La Liga.

Umar Sadiq leads Almeria to 20th victory of the season

Sadiq made a fine start for Almeria, converting his chance in the 16th minute in what was his 29th league appearance of the season.

Pulse Nigeria

The 25-year-old striker posed a threat all night to the Ponferradina defence, recording four (4) shots on target, three (4) off-target and could have added more to his goal tally after missing two (3) big chances.

The former Partizan Belgrade player also linked up well with his strike partners Arnau Puigmal and Arvin Appiah, laying on three (3) accurate and one (1) key pass for the duration of the game.

Puigmal scored Almeria's second goal in the 52nd minute to put the Rubi-led team in the commanding position before substitute Inigo Eguaras put the result beyond doubt with a late goal in the 91st minute.

Advantage Almeria ahead of Valladolid clash

The victory gives Almeria an advantage as they face fellow title and promotion hopefuls, Real Valladolid, in their next league game on Saturday, April 16 in a potential six-pointer.

Imago/Marca

Almeria are now on 66 points from 35 league matches, just one (1) point behind Eibar in the first position and one (1) point ahead of Valladolid in third place.

Sadiq is now fourth on the top goalscorers chart in La Liga 2 with 16 goals, though the Nigerian hitman reiterated that he would choose promotion to the La Liga over finishing as the highest goalscorer this season.