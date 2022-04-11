SUPER EAGLES

Umar Sadiq scores goal No. 17 to send Almeria second in La Liga 2

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Umar Sadiq is one step closer to playing in the La Liga after Almeria's Monday night victory

Umar Sadiq led Almeria to their 20th league win of the season, more than any club in La Liga 2 this season (Twitter/Almeria)
Umar Sadiq led Almeria to their 20th league win of the season, more than any club in La Liga 2 this season (Twitter/Almeria)

Super Eagles striker Umar Sadiq was on the scoresheet on Monday night as Almeria recorded a convincing 3-0 victory over Ponferradina at the Estadio Mediterraneo.

Recommended articles

Sadiq's 16th-minute goal was his 17th of the season for Almeria in all competitions, sending the La Liga 2 side on their way to a comfortable victory.

Almeria have now leapfrogged Real Valladolid into the second position on the log and one of the two automatic promotion spots to the top-flight Spanish La Liga.

Sadiq made a fine start for Almeria, converting his chance in the 16th minute in what was his 29th league appearance of the season.

Umar Sadiq is Almeria's leading goalscorer this season with 17 goals and 10 assists so far (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire)
Umar Sadiq is Almeria's leading goalscorer this season with 17 goals and 10 assists so far (IMAGO/ZUMA Wire) Pulse Nigeria

The 25-year-old striker posed a threat all night to the Ponferradina defence, recording four (4) shots on target, three (4) off-target and could have added more to his goal tally after missing two (3) big chances.

The former Partizan Belgrade player also linked up well with his strike partners Arnau Puigmal and Arvin Appiah, laying on three (3) accurate and one (1) key pass for the duration of the game.

Puigmal scored Almeria's second goal in the 52nd minute to put the Rubi-led team in the commanding position before substitute Inigo Eguaras put the result beyond doubt with a late goal in the 91st minute.

The victory gives Almeria an advantage as they face fellow title and promotion hopefuls, Real Valladolid, in their next league game on Saturday, April 16 in a potential six-pointer.

Almeria are involved in a three-way battle for the La Liga 2 trophy and promotion to the Spanish top-flight
Almeria are involved in a three-way battle for the La Liga 2 trophy and promotion to the Spanish top-flight Imago/Marca

Almeria are now on 66 points from 35 league matches, just one (1) point behind Eibar in the first position and one (1) point ahead of Valladolid in third place.

Sadiq is now fourth on the top goalscorers chart in La Liga 2 with 16 goals, though the Nigerian hitman reiterated that he would choose promotion to the La Liga over finishing as the highest goalscorer this season.

After Sunday's clash with Valladolid, Almeria have a favourable run-in to the title with their opponents for the last six league matches all in the bottom half of the table currently.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Umar Sadiq led Almeria to their 20th league win of the season, more than any club in La Liga 2 this season (Twitter/Almeria)

    Umar Sadiq scores goal No. 17 to send Almeria second in La Liga 2

  • (IMAGO/sportphoto24)

    Osimhen is not enough – Spalletti's refusal to learn may have cost Napoli Scudetto

  • Joe Aribo was excited to be back amongst the goals for Rangers

    Van Bronckhorst expects Aribo's goal to boost his confidence ahead of season run-in

Recommended articles

Umar Sadiq scores goal No. 17 to send Almeria second in La Liga 2

Umar Sadiq scores goal No. 17 to send Almeria second in La Liga 2

NPFL Review: Plateau United close in on top spot; Victor Mbaoma derby hero

NPFL Review: Plateau United close in on top spot; Victor Mbaoma derby hero

Lagos States marks International Day of sports with athletics event

Lagos States marks International Day of sports with athletics event

Okocha, Amokachi and Davido headline Heineken’s UEFA CL Trophy Tour with Seedorf in Nigeria

Okocha, Amokachi and Davido headline Heineken’s UEFA CL Trophy Tour with Seedorf in Nigeria

Osimhen is not enough – Spalletti's refusal to learn may have cost Napoli Scudetto

Osimhen is not enough – Spalletti's refusal to learn may have cost Napoli Scudetto

Lukaku is out for the crucial Champions League 2nd leg against Real Madrid but is it really ‘advantage Chelsea’?

Lukaku is out for the crucial Champions League 2nd leg against Real Madrid but is it really ‘advantage Chelsea’?

Trending

EPL

Lookman five goals away from setting Sunday goals record as Leicester City edge out Crystal Palace

Ademola Lookman opens the scoring for Leicester City (IMAGO / Action Plus)
UECL

Cyriel Dessers slammed for causing 'unrest' over Feyenoord Starting XI exclusion

Cyriel Dessers has been unable to nail down a starting spot despite at Feyenoord despite an impressive goals return
LIGUE 1

Brest keep Moses Simon quiet as Nantes' hopes of Europe fades

Moses Simon laboured for 66 minutes but could not produce a goal or an assist for Nantes against Brest
PRIMEIRA LIGA

Zaidu Sanusi and Porto battle to victory over Vitoria SC as race for Europe hots up

Zaidu Sanusi was more offensive against Vitoria SC as the league leaders hope to tie off the title soon
COMMENT

Osimhen is not enough – Spalletti's refusal to learn may have cost Napoli Scudetto

(IMAGO/sportphoto24)

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi wins Everton award

Iwobi was impressive for Everton against Manchester United
EREDIVISIE

Maduka Okoye helpless as Sparta Rotterdam fall to league-leaders Ajax

Maduka Okoye (Instagram/Maduka Okoye)
SUPER EAGLES

Van Bronckhorst explains leaving Calvin Bassey out of Rangers' squad for big St. Mirren victory

Calvin Bassey has been a mainstay at left-back for Rangers this season (IMAGO/Beautiful Sports)