2022 WCQ

Umar Sadiq hands Nigeria massive boost ahead of Ghana's clash

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The 25-year-old was reportedly a doubt for the two massive games, but he is set to be available.

Sadiq Umar
Sadiq Umar

Almeria striker Umar Sadiq has handed Nigeria a boost ahead of their 2022 World Cup playoff games against Ghana this month.

Recommended articles

Umar is among the 25 players Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen listed for the game on March 25 and 29.

However, he picked up an injury earlier this week and was reportedly doubtful for the two matches.

Umar Sadiq
Umar Sadiq Pulse Nigeria

Umar missed Almeria's training on Wednesday due to a sore knee, which left his participation in doubt.

However, according to lavozdealmeria, the former Partizan Belgrade has returned to training today ahead of La Union's trip to Tenerife on Monday.

Umar's return to training is a boost for Nigeria and Eguavoen, who is likely to be without the services of Wilfred Ndidi for the game.

Although he is not expected to start, Umar has been one of Nigeria's best players in Europe this season, with 15 goals and nine assists in 26 league games for Almeria this season.

The 25-year-old could be an option from the bench should Nigeria need a goal.

The Super Eagles take on their West African rivals in a two-legged World Cup playoff tie, with the winner progressing to Qatar later this year.

Nigeria vs Ghana
Nigeria vs Ghana Pulse Nigeria

Ghana will host the first leg on March 25 before the three-time African champions welcome the Black Stars four days later.

Topics:

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Sadiq Umar

    Umar Sadiq hands Nigeria massive boost ahead of Ghana's clash

  • Noni Madueke will return to England to face Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Ademola Lookman as PSV take on Leicester City in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa Conference League

    Noni Madueke to lock horns with Iheanacho, Ndidi as Leicester City get PSV in 'blockbuster' quarterfinal

  • Ex-Super Eagles should follow in John Terry's footsteps

    John Terry’s attempt to buy Chelsea should inspire ex-Super Eagles to get involved in Nigerian football

Recommended articles

Umar Sadiq hands Nigeria massive boost ahead of Ghana's clash

Umar Sadiq hands Nigeria massive boost ahead of Ghana's clash

Noni Madueke to lock horns with Iheanacho, Ndidi as Leicester City get PSV in 'blockbuster' quarterfinal

Noni Madueke to lock horns with Iheanacho, Ndidi as Leicester City get PSV in 'blockbuster' quarterfinal

Rangers get 'easy' last-eight draw against Braga as Aribo, Balogun eye semifinal spot

Rangers get 'easy' last-eight draw against Braga as Aribo, Balogun eye semifinal spot

Thomas Partey: Ghana midfielder converts to Islam

Thomas Partey: Ghana midfielder converts to Islam

John Terry’s attempt to buy Chelsea should inspire ex-Super Eagles to get involved in Nigerian football

John Terry’s attempt to buy Chelsea should inspire ex-Super Eagles to get involved in Nigerian football

Chelsea given lifeline as UEFA moves first-leg Real Madrid clash to Santiago Bernabeu

Chelsea given lifeline as UEFA moves first-leg Real Madrid clash to Santiago Bernabeu

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Why can't Nigeria's best performer in Europe get into the national team?

Nwakaeme has scored 11 goals and assisted 10 more in 23 apps this season.
SUPER EAGLES

Babayaro urges Moses Simon to ignore Newcastle United, move to a Champions League club instead

Moses Simon joined Nantes on a permanent deal in 2020 after spending the 2019/20 season on loan at the Ligue 1 club from Levante
SUPER EAGLES

One-time Nigeria invitee Michael Olise called up to France U-21 team

Michael Olise has been called up to the French Under 21 set up
UEL & UECL

Super Eagles players set to join Samuel Chukwueze in the quarterfinal in Europe

Super Eagles players hoping to continue their excellent runs in the UEL & UECL
UECL

Super Eagles trio survive Rennes scare as Leicester City sneak into UECL last 8

Ndidi, Iheanacho and Lookman helped Leicester City progress to the quarter-final of the Europa Conference League.
SUPER EAGLES

Austin Eguavoen should learn to say less than necessary

Augustine Eguavoen
SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen v Vlahovic: Altobelli makes dramatic U-turn just 2 months after criticising Osimhen

Vlahovic and Osimhen are two of the best strikers in Italy
SUPER EAGLES

Nigeria suffer massive blow ahead of Ghana clash as Rodgers reveals nature of Ndidi's injury

Wilfred Ndidi had to be substituted in Leicester City's loss to Rennes