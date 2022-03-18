Umar Sadiq hands Nigeria massive boost ahead of Ghana's clash

Umar is among the 25 players Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen listed for the game on March 25 and 29.

However, he picked up an injury earlier this week and was reportedly doubtful for the two matches.

Umar missed Almeria's training on Wednesday due to a sore knee, which left his participation in doubt.

However, according to lavozdealmeria, the former Partizan Belgrade has returned to training today ahead of La Union's trip to Tenerife on Monday.

Umar's return to training is a boost for Nigeria and Eguavoen, who is likely to be without the services of Wilfred Ndidi for the game.

Although he is not expected to start, Umar has been one of Nigeria's best players in Europe this season, with 15 goals and nine assists in 26 league games for Almeria this season.

The 25-year-old could be an option from the bench should Nigeria need a goal.

The Super Eagles take on their West African rivals in a two-legged World Cup playoff tie, with the winner progressing to Qatar later this year.

