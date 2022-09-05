Udogie scores, Isaac Success and Ehizibue feature for Udinese in 4-0 thrashing of Mourinho's Roma

Udinese were in sizzling form, dominating Roma from start to finish and securing all three points for their third win of the season much to the chagrin of Jose Mourinho.

Udinese had Super Eagles striker Isaac Success in the team that thrashed Roma, as well as players of Nigerian descent in Destiny Udogie and Kingsley Ehizibue.

Nigerians in Udine

Italian-Nigerian Destiny Udogie opened the scoring for Udinese after just five minutes when Rick Karsdorp committed an error and the Tottenham-bound left wing-back capitalised.

Nigerian international Isaac Success started the game for Udinese as one of two strikers and gave a decent account of himself until he was substituted off in the 63rd minute, replaced by Beto.

Another player with ties to Nigeria was involved in this game, Udinese new signing Kingsley Ehizibue came off the bench in the 85th minute with the goals already scored and had a good cameo.

Udinese 4-0 Roma

Roma started the game brightly but q defensive error by Rick Karsdorp cost them the opening goal and momentum as Destiny Udogie rolled the ball home from close range after five minutes.

The visitors continued to push hard for an equaliser in the second half but it was Udinese who scored with a 56th-minute long-range strike by Lazar Samardzic which was fumbled into the net by Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio.