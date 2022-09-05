Udogie scores, Isaac Success and Ehizibue feature for Udinese in 4-0 thrashing of Mourinho's Roma

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Three players of Nigerian descent link up to ruin Jose Mourinho and Roma's night

Destiny Udogie, Isaac Success and Kingsley Ehizibue combined for Udinese to thrash Roma 4-0
Destiny Udogie, Isaac Success and Kingsley Ehizibue combined for Udinese to thrash Roma 4-0

Jose Mourinho's Roma suffered their first defeat of the season in spectacular fashion against Udinese in what was a shocking 4-0 result at the Dacia Arena.

Recommended articles

Udinese were in sizzling form, dominating Roma from start to finish and securing all three points for their third win of the season much to the chagrin of Jose Mourinho.

Udinese had Super Eagles striker Isaac Success in the team that thrashed Roma, as well as players of Nigerian descent in Destiny Udogie and Kingsley Ehizibue.

Italian-Nigerian Destiny Udogie opened the scoring for Udinese after just five minutes when Rick Karsdorp committed an error and the Tottenham-bound left wing-back capitalised.

Destiny Udogie opened the scoring for Udinese against Roma
Destiny Udogie opened the scoring for Udinese against Roma Imago

Nigerian international Isaac Success started the game for Udinese as one of two strikers and gave a decent account of himself until he was substituted off in the 63rd minute, replaced by Beto.

Isaac Success was in action for Udinese
Isaac Success was in action for Udinese Imago

Another player with ties to Nigeria was involved in this game, Udinese new signing Kingsley Ehizibue came off the bench in the 85th minute with the goals already scored and had a good cameo.

Roma started the game brightly but q defensive error by Rick Karsdorp cost them the opening goal and momentum as Destiny Udogie rolled the ball home from close range after five minutes.

Reactions as Isaac Success' Udinese humble Jose Mourinho's Roma with 4 goals
Reactions as Isaac Success' Udinese humble Jose Mourinho's Roma with 4 goals Pulse Nigeria

The visitors continued to push hard for an equaliser in the second half but it was Udinese who scored with a 56th-minute long-range strike by Lazar Samardzic which was fumbled into the net by Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

Roberto Pereyra compounded Roma's misery by adding a beautiful third goal in the 75th minute after which Sendi Lovric rounded off the scoring seven minutes later.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

Recommended articles

Udogie scores, Isaac Success and Ehizibue feature for Udinese in 4-0 thrashing of Mourinho's Roma

Udogie scores, Isaac Success and Ehizibue feature for Udinese in 4-0 thrashing of Mourinho's Roma

Awaziem's Hajduk Split return to winning ways, thrash 10-man Slaven Belupo

Awaziem's Hajduk Split return to winning ways, thrash 10-man Slaven Belupo

“We lacked discipline - Arteta rips into his own Arsenal team after 3-1 defeat to Manchester United

“We lacked discipline” - Arteta rips into his own Arsenal team after 3-1 defeat to Manchester United

Reactions as Udinese humble Jose Mourinho's Roma with 4 goals

Reactions as Udinese humble Jose Mourinho's Roma with 4 goals

26-year-old Etebo set to leave Stoke City and sign for a Greek club

26-year-old Etebo set to leave Stoke City and sign for a Greek club

Chukwueze grabs assist as Villarreal’s 4-0 victory sends behind Madrid, Barcelona

Chukwueze grabs assist as Villarreal’s 4-0 victory sends behind Madrid, Barcelona

Trending

Simy Nwankwo has secured a second loan transfer away from Salernitana
SERIE B

Super Eagles sharpshooter joins Serie B side Benevento

Pulse Sports Live Blog
LIVE BLOG

Chan Super Eagles vs Ghana, USA vs Super Falcons LIVE updates

Super Eagles celebrate Ekong's goal
TRANSFERS

Serie A club Bologna declares interest to rescue Super Eagles defender

Umar Sadiq could be heading to Real Sociedad this summer

Sadiq Umar set to become second Nigerian to play for Real Sociedad but who was first and how did it go?