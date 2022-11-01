UCL: Super Eagles defender Bassey feeling 'weird' ahead of return to former home

Bassey and his Ajax teammates are in Scotland to take on former club Rangers in the final game of the group stages in the UEFA Champions League, UCL, on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old spent two years at the Ibrox Stadium where he became a fan favourite for the Rangers.

However, he left the Scottish giant last summer in a record transfer that saw him join Dutch champions, Ajax.

However, both clubs meet in the final game of the first phase of the Champions League looking to preserve their place in Europe, albeit in the continent's second-tier competition.

On his first return to where it all started, Bassey stated that he's got a mixed feelings but fully focused on helping his new club finish on a high.

"It’s a nice feeling, obviously," Bassey told uefa.com during his pre-match press conference. "It's nice to see familiar faces."

"It’s a weird feeling as well because tomorrow you just lock in and get focussed on the game," he added.

"But I’m now an Ajax player and for me, it is important for us to get the win.”

Rangers and Ajax eye Europa League spot

Scottish giant Rangers will welcome fellow Champions League strugglers Ajax in the final game of the group stage with an air of disappointment around Ibrox.

The Gers featured in this stage for the first time since the 2010/2011 season but will go into the game tonight with a slim chance of staying in Europe.

Rangers have lost all five games played so far in the UCL and scored just a lone goal. The Gers will need to play out their hearts tonight to leapfrog their visitors.

For Ajax, while it has been a disappointing campaign so far, the Dutch champions are better placed to book a spot in Europe's second-tier competition.

