Raphael Onyedika's Club Brugge shock Atletico Madrid in style

Club Brugge shocked Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday night, and the Super Eagles star was highly impressive.

Club Brugge welcomed Atletico Madrid to the Jan Breydel Stadium in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night October 4, 2022.

The Belgians have been brilliant in the Champions league this season winning their opening two fixtures against, Bayer Leverkusen and Porto.

Diego Simeone's men were hoping to pick up their second win of the Champions League group stage this season on the night having one once out of their two opening games.

The hosts dominated possession in the first half and will eventually open the scoring in the 36th minute after Ghanian international Kamal Sowah found the back of the net to give his side the 1-0 lead.

Atletico couldn't find a response in the first period as the visitors were left trailing by a lone goal at the break.

The second half resumed and the visitors looked much better than they were in the first half, while dominating possession.

However, it was the hosts who found the back of the net again with Ferran Jutgla scoring in the 62nd minute to extend Brugge's advantage.

Atletico found themselves an opportunity to get back into the game 14 minutes later when they were presented with a penalty.

However, Antoine Griezmann stepped up and missed from the spot as the visitors were left trailing.

The visitors sought desperately for a way back into the gae but it was not to be as Club Brugge cruised to a shock 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid maintaining their 100% record in the Champions League this season.

Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika was also in action for Club Brugge with the 21-year-old midfielder playing the entire minutes and putting in a solid shift.

Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika was impressive in the middle of the park for Club Brugge in their win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday night in the Champions League IMAGO / News Images

Onyedika completed all his attempted dribbles as well as winning 6 out of 7 his ground duels.

He won all his aerial duels and managed to make 2 interceptions and 3 successful tackles in Club Brugge's win against Atletico on Tuesday night.

The Super Eagles star returns to action for Brugge this weekend, when they host KVC Westerlo in the Belgian Pro League on Saturday evening, October 8, 2022.

