Okechukwu reveals why playing in Turkey can be dangerous for Nigerians

The Istanbul Basaksehir midfielder, currently on loan at Yeni Malatyaspor, made his Super Eagles debut in 2016: in a qualifying game ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, but hasn't been called up to play for the team ever since.

His second invitation, has, however, come seven years later, as his name was listed alongside 29 others, for the international friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador.

Playing in Turkey can be dangerous for Nigerian players

Reacting to his time away from the national team, the 25-year-old blamed it on not playing on bigger platforms.

"I think the league played a major role for not being in the mix for a long time. You can see some players in the other leagues are making the list," Okechukwu said in a conversation with Brila

"I've always been a regular for my team," he added. "I even played in the Europa League but wasn't called. So I think the league played a major role.

"For example, a player like Nwakaeme who is very good and can help the team, but he's not invited [because he plays in Turkey]. So I feel the league plays a role."

A foreseeable transfer to bigger leagues for Okechukwu

The Yeni Malatyaspor man stated that he is open to going to Spain or England to improve his chances of making the Super Eagles.

"I have all my life in Turkey, and as an African, you know money is important because you gave a family to provide for.

"But it's a possibility in the future, I could leave for better leagues and see if I'll be consistent in the national team" he concluded.

"Yes, I've thought about it. I spoke to my agent last year, we had some good offers from good leagues, but there are a lot of factors to be considered when it comes to transfer, not just money.