Okechukwu reveals why playing in Turkey can be dangerous for Nigerians

Okechukwu made his Super Eagles debut in an AFCON qualifier in 2016 against Egypt. He has not played for Nigeria ever since.

Azubuike Okechukwu
Super Eagles midfielder Azubuike Okechukwu has admitted that his time in the Turkish Super Lig may very well have hampered his chances with the national team.

The Istanbul Basaksehir midfielder, currently on loan at Yeni Malatyaspor, made his Super Eagles debut in 2016: in a qualifying game ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, but hasn't been called up to play for the team ever since.

His second invitation, has, however, come seven years later, as his name was listed alongside 29 others, for the international friendlies against Mexico and Ecuador.

Reacting to his time away from the national team, the 25-year-old blamed it on not playing on bigger platforms.

ALSO READ: Musa, eight NPFL players, and other talking points from Nigeria's 30-man list for Mexico and Ecuador

Why is the NFF dragging its feet in appointing a coach for the Super Eagles?

Super Eagles players react to 30-man Mexico, Ecuador list

Berkan Kutlu (C) of Galatasaray and Philip Awuku (L), Azubuike Okechukwu (R) of Yeni Malatyaspor during the Turkish Super League football match between Galatasaray and Yeni Malatyaspor
"I think the league played a major role for not being in the mix for a long time. You can see some players in the other leagues are making the list," Okechukwu said in a conversation with Brila

"I've always been a regular for my team," he added. "I even played in the Europa League but wasn't called. So I think the league played a major role.

"For example, a player like Nwakaeme who is very good and can help the team, but he's not invited [because he plays in Turkey]. So I feel the league plays a role."

The Yeni Malatyaspor man stated that he is open to going to Spain or England to improve his chances of making the Super Eagles.

Azubuike Okechukwu made his debut for the Super Eagles in a 1-1 draw with Egypt in 2016
"I have all my life in Turkey, and as an African, you know money is important because you gave a family to provide for.

"But it's a possibility in the future, I could leave for better leagues and see if I'll be consistent in the national team" he concluded.

"Yes, I've thought about it. I spoke to my agent last year, we had some good offers from good leagues, but there are a lot of factors to be considered when it comes to transfer, not just money.

Okechukwu who last played for the Super Eagles against Egypt in an AFCON qualifier in 2016, is one of seven midfielders listed for the games to be held in the United States later this month.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

