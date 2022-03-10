2022 WCQ

Sulley Muntari eyeing return for Ghana in key World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria

Niyi Iyanda
Former Portsmouth and inter Milan Sulley Muntari is tipped to return from his national team exile.

Ghanian Legend Sulley Muntari could make a return to the Black Stars team against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the end of the month.
Legendary midfielder Sulley Muntari has been linked with a possible return to the Black Stars set-up.

Now 37, the midfielder recently made a heroic debut for Ghana Premier League side, Hearts of Oak. Many fans hope the experienced veteran can bring his unique skill set to the Black Stars camp in an equally heroic return to the national team.

37 year old Muntari has swapped the glittering Champions league lights for the Ghanaian Premier League
Former Inter Milan midfielder Muntari was part of Jose Mourinho's famous treble-winning side of 2010. While at Inter, he helped the team win the Champions League in 2009–10 and two Serie A titles in 2008–09 and 2009-2010.

Muntari lifting the Champions League trophy in 2010
Muntari never officially retired from international football, but was handed an indefinite suspension in 2018 for physically assaulting a team official during the 2018 World Cup in Brazil.

Following a hearing launched into the issue, the committee resolved that Muntari could only return to the national team if he issued an apology for his behaviour. That apology did not come until more than two years later in 2020.

Multiple sources in Ghana have said Muntari's return could be imminent as the Black stars currently have an injury crisis. Star winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is part of a list of big doubts for the World Cup qualifiers against the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the end of the month.

Rennes winger Kamaldeen Sulemena is an injury doubt for the qualifiers against the Super Eagles at the end of the month
The Black Stars were underwhelming in Cameroon at this year's Africa Cup of Nations.

After failing to win any of their group stage matches, Ghana crashed out of the tournament following a shock loss to debutants Comoros.

