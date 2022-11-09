Transfers: Red-hot Super Eagles star back on Manchester United's radar

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Red Devils have drawn up a list of potential transfer targets ahead of the next year's transfer window.

Osimhen (b-r) is back on Manchester United's radar
Osimhen (b-r) is back on Manchester United's radar

Manchester United are back in the market for in-form Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen after missing out on the Nigerian in the summer window.

Recommended articles

United were reportedly interested in signing Osimhen in the last transfer window, with the club ready to offer Cristiano Ronaldo plus cash in exchange for the Super Eagles star.

But the deal did not appeal to Napoli, who decided to keep their most-prized asset. However, United are not backing out without a fight, with reports claiming they are set to make a move for Osimhen again.

According to Manchester Evening News (MEN), Osimhen is on a list of potential striking options The Red Devils are looking at ahead of the next transfer window.

It is public knowledge that United will be in the market for a new striker, with Ronaldo entering the last six months of his contract.

As a result, the 20-time Premier League champions have identified Osimhen as one of the players who could replace the Portugal international.

Osimhen fits the profile United are looking for, considering he is only 23 and one of the best strikers in Europe. The Super Eagles star has been on a different level for Napoli this season, despite missing one month of action.

Osimhen currently leads the top scorer chart in the Italian Serie A with eight goals in nine games, while he also has one in the Champions League.

With Osimhen firing on all cylinders this season, United see him as the player who can solve their striking woes. However, the Red Devils are unlikely to succeed in signing the Nigerian in the January transfer window as Napoli are currently in a title race and the second round of the Champions League.

But United are likely to make a move for the Super Eagles star in the summer, although they will have to pay top dollar to sign him.

More from category

  • Osimhen (b-r) is back on Manchester United's radar

    Transfers: Red-hot Super Eagles star back on Manchester United's radar

  • Shutterstock

    PREMIER LEAGUE: Super Eagles midfielder Aribo to get new boss as Southampton sack manager Hasenhüttl

  • The Super Eagles are in San Jose ahead of their game against Costa Rica

    Salisu Yusuf's Super Eagles land in San Jose ahead of Costa Rica clash

Recommended articles

Transfers: Red-hot Super Eagles star back on Manchester United's radar

Transfers: Red-hot Super Eagles star back on Manchester United's radar

Qatar 2022: Best African team performances at the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Best African team performances at the World Cup

Sadio Mane: Bayern Munich confirm absence

Sadio Mane: Bayern Munich confirm absence

Sadio Mane: Senegal President wishes 'Lionheart' speedy recovery following devastating injury

Sadio Mane: Senegal President wishes 'Lionheart' speedy recovery following devastating injury

Qatar 2022: Cameroon to face Morocco in the World Cup final - Samuel Eto'o makes bizarre prediction

Qatar 2022: Cameroon to face Morocco in the World Cup final - Samuel Eto'o makes bizarre prediction

'This one no be AFCON' - Nigerians react as Samuel Eto'o says Cameroon will win the World Cup

'This one no be AFCON' - Nigerians react as Samuel Eto'o says Cameroon will win the World Cup

Qatar 2022: Sadio Mane to miss 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to injury

Qatar 2022: Sadio Mane to miss 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to injury

FIFA Mobile: World Cup Qatar 2022 Season Update [Pulse Sports Review]

FIFA Mobile: World Cup Qatar 2022 Season Update [Pulse Sports Review]

Bundesliga: Hope for Senegal as Bayern coach confirms Mane will be fit for Qatar 2022

Bundesliga: Hope for Senegal as Bayern coach confirms Mane will be fit for Qatar 2022

Trending

Victor Osimhen is the star player for both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Serie A side Napoli

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Henry Onyekuru plays for Adana Demirspor currently on loan from Olympiacos

Super Eagles star Henry Onyekuru hits out at Nigerian Immigration Service

Victor Moses, Odion Ighalo and Wilfred Ndidi headline the Richest Super Eagles players by net worth

Top 10 richest Super Eagles players by net worth (2022 Updated List)

Milan are eyeing Folarin Balogun as a replacement for Olivier Giroud

AC Milan want Arsenal's Super Eagles hopeful to replace Olivier Giroud