Transfers: Red-hot Super Eagles star back on Manchester United's radar

United were reportedly interested in signing Osimhen in the last transfer window, with the club ready to offer Cristiano Ronaldo plus cash in exchange for the Super Eagles star.

But the deal did not appeal to Napoli, who decided to keep their most-prized asset. However, United are not backing out without a fight, with reports claiming they are set to make a move for Osimhen again.

According to Manchester Evening News (MEN), Osimhen is on a list of potential striking options The Red Devils are looking at ahead of the next transfer window.

It is public knowledge that United will be in the market for a new striker, with Ronaldo entering the last six months of his contract.

As a result, the 20-time Premier League champions have identified Osimhen as one of the players who could replace the Portugal international.

Osimhen fits the profile United are looking for, considering he is only 23 and one of the best strikers in Europe. The Super Eagles star has been on a different level for Napoli this season, despite missing one month of action.

Osimhen currently leads the top scorer chart in the Italian Serie A with eight goals in nine games, while he also has one in the Champions League.

With Osimhen firing on all cylinders this season, United see him as the player who can solve their striking woes. However, the Red Devils are unlikely to succeed in signing the Nigerian in the January transfer window as Napoli are currently in a title race and the second round of the Champions League.