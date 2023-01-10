ADVERTISEMENT

TRANSFERS: Peter Olayinka signs for Red Star Belgrade

Peter Olayinka has reached an agreement to switch from Slavia Prague to Red Star Belgrade.

Peter Olayinka has reached a pre-contract agreement with Red Star Belgrade to join them on July 1 on a three-year deal.

The 27-year-old Nigerian forward, whose contract with current club Slavia Prague ends on June 30th, has reached an agreement with Serbian club Red Star until the summer of 2026, with an option to extend for an additional year.

Red Star Belgrade announced on their official channels that they have signed the Nigerian forward on a three-year deal.

Peter Olayinka signs a pre-contract agreement with Red Star Belgrade until 2026
Peter Olayinka signs a pre-contract agreement with Red Star Belgrade until 2026 AFP

The Ibadan-born forward would leave his current club, Slavia Prague, at the end of the season.

He signed for Slavia in the summer of 2018 for a fee in the region of €3.2 million, and his contract expires in six months, making him eligible to negotiate with other clubs on a pre-contract agreement.

Olayinka has now exercised that right and will be leaving the Czech giants at the end of June, and he will officially be a player for the Serbian SuperLiga side the next day.

Peter Olayinka was an integral part of many successes for Slavia Prague. He won three Czech Pro League titles that came in back-to-back seasons.

Peter Olayinka celebrates scoring for Slavia Prague
Peter Olayinka celebrates scoring for Slavia Prague AFP

Olayinka helped Slavia Prague reclaim the league title from Viktoria Plzen in his first season there, the 2018/19 season, and helped them retain it for two more seasons after that, the 2019/20 and the 2020/21 seasons.

He also won two Czech Cup titles with Red Star, in the 2018/19 season and the 2020/21 season.

Peter Olayinka has played 169 games with Red Star so far, scoring 43 goals and dishing out 23 assists.

