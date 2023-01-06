TRANSFERS: Igoh Ogbu signs for Peter Olayinka’s Slavia Prague

Slavia housed three Nigerians in their squad last season, Yira Sor, Peter Olayinka, and Moses Usor.

They lost forward Yira Sor to Genk earlier in the transfer window and have now added a new Super Eagles-eligible player to their ranks, 22-year-old centre-back Igoh Ogbu, who was part of the Nigerian contingent at the U-20 World Cup in 2019.

Igoh Ogbu signs for Slavia Prague

Slavia Prague announced today on their official channels that they have signed 22-year-old Nigerian defender Igoh Ogbu from Norwegian side Lillestrom on a four-year deal.

The Czech club have been monitoring Ogbu for a while and attempted to sign him in the summer, but the deal fell through.

Jindrich Trpisovsky, the club's manager, speaking through the club website, was elated about finally getting his man and had this to say:

"He is a player we have been talking about for a long time, we were already interested in him during the summer transfer window,” Jindrich said.

“It really caught our attention, but unfortunately it didn't work out in the summer for many reasons.

“Our interest continued, we continued to follow him. After long and complicated negotiations, the transfer has now been successful.

“We are really happy about it, he is the player we were looking for typologically."

Ogbu buzzing after the move

Igoh Ogbu, who played twice for Nigeria in the 2019 U-20 World Cup, is very excited about his move to Slavia.

The former Gombe United player said he is looking forward to meeting his Nigerian teammates and wants to win many trophies at Slavia:

"I feel amazing, I'm happy with the way the club welcomed me, that I could sign here,” Ogbu said.

“Every player's dream is to win trophies, to leave behind a legacy in the team you are transferring to. Take away unforgettable memories. I really hope that I will succeed in Slavia.

“I'm looking forward to the fans, I've seen some matches, like the derby, and I know what a great atmosphere they can create.

