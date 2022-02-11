Transfer Gist: Super Eagles' Onuachu is a wanted man in England

Wolves have declared their intentions to sign the Super Eagles star this summer, according to information reaching Pulse Sports Nigeria via England-based Birmingham Mail.

Birmingham mail says the PL outfit is interested in bringing the Belgian Jupiler top scorer last season to the PL if both clubs can agree on a 'right price'.

Last summer, the 27-year-old attracted interest from Premier League, West Ham United after an outstanding season at KRC Genk, where he scored 33 goals in 38 matches.

Onuachu has continued from where he stopped from last season, scoring 13 goals in 20 appearances this season.

Recently, Onuachu bemoaned the lack of transfer activities around him despite his incredible performances at Genk.

"The more the end of the summer, the more frustrated I became. I was really mad at the club at one point. I don't think it's normal that when you finish such a season in Belgium, no one comes to get me" Paul Onuachu said in an interview with Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad.