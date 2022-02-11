Transfer Gist: Super Eagles' Onuachu is a wanted man in England

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The giant striker could seal a dream move to the Premier League this summer

Super Eagles and Genk Forward Paul Onuachu
Super Eagles and Genk Forward Paul Onuachu

Nigeria international Paul Onuachu has attracted interest from Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Wolves have declared their intentions to sign the Super Eagles star this summer, according to information reaching Pulse Sports Nigeria via England-based Birmingham Mail.

Onuachu and former Genk coach John Van Den Brom
Onuachu and former Genk coach John Van Den Brom IMAGO / Belga

Birmingham mail says the PL outfit is interested in bringing the Belgian Jupiler top scorer last season to the PL if both clubs can agree on a 'right price'.

Last summer, the 27-year-old attracted interest from Premier League, West Ham United after an outstanding season at KRC Genk, where he scored 33 goals in 38 matches.

Onuachu has continued from where he stopped from last season, scoring 13 goals in 20 appearances this season.

You will also like this: Paul Onuachu is right to be concerned about not getting his big move

Paul Onuachu (Instagram/Genk)
Paul Onuachu (Instagram/Genk) Instagram

Recently, Onuachu bemoaned the lack of transfer activities around him despite his incredible performances at Genk.

"The more the end of the summer, the more frustrated I became. I was really mad at the club at one point. I don't think it's normal that when you finish such a season in Belgium, no one comes to get me" Paul Onuachu said in an interview with Belgian outlet Het Nieuwsblad.

However, he could finally get his dream move later this summer with PL club Wolves a possible destination as their manager, Bruno Lage wants to add more firepower to his squad.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Gabaski: Egypt goalkeeper’s water bottle had tips on Senegal penalty takers

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Trending

'We'll do everything we can to win'-Super Eagles' Osimhen looking forward to clash with Inter Milan

Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/Independent Photo Agency)

BREAKING: Lookman, FIFA has approved Ademola's Super Eagles switch

Ademola Lookman can now join teammates Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho

Super Eagles move up four places in February FIFA rankings, now 3rd in Africa

Super Eagles move into third from fifth in Africa in latest FIFA rankings

Super Eagles midfielder Kelechi Nwakali faces further sanctions at Huesca

Kelechi Nwakali