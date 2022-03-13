Nigerian duo fire Randers to victory in Denmark

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Former Manchester United prodigy Tosin Kehinde and ex-Genk man Stephen Odey got the goals for Randers in their win on Sunday.

Stephen Odey and Tosin Kehinde grabbed the goals for Randers in Sunday's win
Stephen Odey and Tosin Kehinde grabbed the goals for Randers in Sunday's win

Goals from Tosin Kehinde and Stephen Odey in either half were enough to help Randers to victory in the Danish Superligaen on Sunday.

Recommended articles

Randers started the game on the front foot and had a couple of good chances to score in the opening minutes. Odey almost opened the scoring after two minutes, when he beat his man and fired a shot that was blocked by the keeper.

Four minutes later, it was his compatriot Tosin Kehinde that opened the scoring. The former Manchester United academy prospect controlled a pass on the right-wing before drilling a low shot into the bottom left corner of the post.

Tosin Kehinde's low shot fizzed past the goalkeeper for Randers' opener
Tosin Kehinde's low shot fizzed past the goalkeeper for Randers' opener Twitter/RandersFC

Odey came close again in the second half when he played a quick one-two before releasing a curling shot which the goalkeeper pushed over the bar.

In the 62nd minute, Odey finally got the goal his performance deserved. The former Genk striker burst through the Silkeborg defence before blasting the ball into the net to score for the first time since October and make it 2-0.

Odey celebrating his goal with teammates
Odey celebrating his goal with teammates randersfc.dk

Sebastian Jørgensen got a late consolation goal for the visitors, but it was too little too late. The score finished 2-1 with Kehinde eventually named man of the match for his goal and all round performance.

Randers climb to fifth on the League table and face Sønderjysk in their next SuperLiga fixture.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

More from category

  • Stephen Odey and Tosin Kehinde grabbed the goals for Randers in Sunday's win

    Nigerian duo fire Randers to victory in Denmark

  • Emmanuel Dennis endured a quiet game in Watford's victory over Southampton

    Emmanuel Dennis and Watford end poor form with victory over Southampton

  • Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido (Ghgossip)

    Meet the Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid of Nigerian Football

Recommended articles

Ghana's Partey sends warning to Super Eagles duo of Iheanacho, Ndidi in explosive Gunners' victory

Ghana's Partey sends warning to Super Eagles duo of Iheanacho, Ndidi in explosive Gunners' victory

Nigerian duo fire Randers to victory in Denmark

Nigerian duo fire Randers to victory in Denmark

'We do it for the fans' - Havertz dedicates sublime Newcastle winner to Chelsea fans amidst sanctions turmoil

'We do it for the fans' - Havertz dedicates sublime Newcastle winner to Chelsea fans amidst sanctions turmoil

Reactions as 'big game player' Kai Havertz's classy goal gives Chelsea victory over Newcastle

Reactions as 'big game player' Kai Havertz's classy goal gives Chelsea victory over Newcastle

Emmanuel Dennis and Watford end poor form with victory over Southampton

Emmanuel Dennis and Watford end poor form with victory over Southampton

Victor Osimhen shows Napoli fans he is a good photographer after 2 goals [Video]

Victor Osimhen shows Napoli fans he is a good photographer after 2 goals [Video]

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen shows off style in latest outfit [Photos]

Victor Osimhen continues to look fly off the pitch
SUPER EAGLES

'We have to assess Aribo' - Rangers manager reveals injury concern ahead of quarterfinal

Super Eagles midfielder Joe Aribo is a likely to miss Rangers Scottish Cup tie against Dundee United
SUPER EAGLES

Sadiq Umar continues hot streak with another brace

Sadiq Umar continues to dominate the second division of Spanish football
LA LIGA

Samuel Chukwueze helps Villarreal bounce back with win against Celta Vigo

Samuel Chukwueze was exciting in the win over Celta Vigo
EREDIVISIE

Maduka Okoye enjoys rare vacation, keeps third clean sheet in Sparta Rotterdam's win

Maduka Okoye 4 (IMAGO/Pro Shots)
SUPER EAGLES

Arsenal and Manchester United face a battle from another Premier League club for Victor Osimhen's services

Victor Osimhen (IMAGO/NurPhoto)
SUPER EAGLES

Emmanuel Dennis and Watford end poor form with victory over Southampton

Emmanuel Dennis endured a quiet game in Watford's victory over Southampton

Meet the Davido, Burna Boy and Wizkid of Nigerian Football

Wizkid, Burna Boy and Davido (Ghgossip)