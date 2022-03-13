Nigerian duo fire Randers to victory in Denmark

Randers started the game on the front foot and had a couple of good chances to score in the opening minutes. Odey almost opened the scoring after two minutes, when he beat his man and fired a shot that was blocked by the keeper.

Four minutes later, it was his compatriot Tosin Kehinde that opened the scoring. The former Manchester United academy prospect controlled a pass on the right-wing before drilling a low shot into the bottom left corner of the post.

Twitter/RandersFC

Odey came close again in the second half when he played a quick one-two before releasing a curling shot which the goalkeeper pushed over the bar.

In the 62nd minute, Odey finally got the goal his performance deserved. The former Genk striker burst through the Silkeborg defence before blasting the ball into the net to score for the first time since October and make it 2-0.

randersfc.dk

Sebastian Jørgensen got a late consolation goal for the visitors, but it was too little too late. The score finished 2-1 with Kehinde eventually named man of the match for his goal and all round performance.