Top 3 matches involving Super Eagles and Nigerian players in the Europa & Conference League

The likes of Victor Osimhen, Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho will all look to be in action when their respective clubs take to the pitch starting this evening.

With no fewer than 17 Nigerians set to be involved later today in both competitions, here are your top 3 matches involving Nigerians to follow.

Barcelona vs Napoli: Osimhen hoping to compound Barca's woes at Camp Nou

Super Eagles forward Victor Osimhen has travelled with the Napoli squad despite reports that he had picked up a knock ahead of their Europa League clash against former European giants, Barcelona at Camp Nou.

This game is the most high-profile of the round of 32 and the games involving Nigerians.

The fixture sees the titanic clash between two clubs who have a special history together as both clubs once had the late Diego Maradona in the payrolls.

However, they will go head-to-head in their bid to pick the ticket for the round of 16.

Barcelona dropped from the Champions League after a third-place finish in their group, while Napoli finished second in their Europa League group to set up this riveting clash.

Super Eagles striker, Osimhen, will be looking to overcome what seems the latest setback to help his Serie A side take advantage of Barcelona and their poor form under Xavi Hernandez.

Both clubs will meet for just the second time, the previous meeting between them saw Barcelona eliminate the Italians at the Champions League round of 16 in the 2019/20 season.

Napoli lost 3-1 in their last visit to Camp Nou but will bank on Osimhen to fire them to victory against the Spanish giants.

Osimhen has scored four (4) goals in just 168 minutes of Europa League action this season.

Borussia Dortmund vs Rangers: Balogun, Aribo and Bassey set for Haaland & Dortmund challenge

The second-highest profile match of the day involving Nigerians will see the trio of Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey experience the beauty that is Signal Iduna Park in Germany.

It's the first meeting between the two teams since the 1999/2000 campaign in the UEFA Cup when Dortmund won on penalties after a 2-2 aggregate result.

Super Eagles defenders Balogun and Bassey will hope to help Rangers keep a clean sheet by keeping Dortmund star Erling Haaland quiet throughout the encounter.

Rangers have lost 7 of their last 8 away matches against German teams, with their last win coming in 1998.

Dortmund have won three of five first leg matches in the knockout rounds in the Europa League.

Leicester City vs Randers: Lookman set to take be centre of attraction in this Nigerian Derby.

This particular clash in the Europa Conference League will see the most Nigerians, with no fewer than six of them likely to feature.

The trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman, the new Eagle, will host three of their compatriots, former Manchester United star, Tosin Kehinde, Vincent Onovo and Stephen Odey when Randers arrive at the King Power Stadium.

However, all eyes will be on the Leicester trio, with Lookman set to be the main focus after his nationality switch from England to Nigeria was confirmed recently by FIFA.

There is an ongoing debate about who Lookman will replace in the Super Eagles team since his switch became official and tonight, that will come to the fore when they take on Randers in the Europa Conference League round of 32 ties.

Bonus matches:

Another game to keep an eye on will be the one between Portuguese giants, FC Porto and Lazio at the Estadio do Dragao, in Porto, Portugal.

Super Eagles left-back, Zaidu Sanusi will be in action against the high-scoring Italians.