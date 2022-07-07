Ranking the best Super Eagles coaches of all-time

However, there have only been 26 'actual' Super Eagles coaches since the inception of Nigeria's senior national football team in 1949.

Of this lot, a few have been considerably successful on the job while many others, did not get enough time to achieve said success.

Here are the best Super Eagles coaches—both domestic and foreign—who have ever managed the Nigerian national team.

10 Augustine Eguavoen

Eguavoen helped Nigeria to a bronze finish at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in 2006.

Daily Post Nigeria

It was the sixth time the Super Eagles had achieved such a feat. He made a return in 2021 and stayed on till 2022 but it was not as successful as the first.

9 Christian Chukwu

Christian Chukwu started his coaching career in Lebanon and also had a coaching stint with the Kenyan national team in the 1990s'.

AFP

He was appointed coach of the Super Eagles in 2003 and lasted till 2005. In his two-year stint with the Super Eagles, Chukwu led Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2004 AFCON.

His tenure would end with his major role in Nigeria failing to qualify for the 2006 World Cup but he gets a spot on the list of the best Super Eagles coaches because of his AFCON achievement.

8 Gernot Rohr

Nigeria's longest-serving manager helped the country to its 8th third-place finish at the 2019 AFCON in Egypt.

AFP

The German also helped Nigeria qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup but failed to make it out of the group stages. He was ousted a few days to the 2021 AFCON finals after being in the position for five years (2016 - 2021).

7 Festus Onigbinde

Onigbinde was the head coach of the national team between 1981 and 1984. He makes it to the list of the best Super Eagles coaches of all-time for leading the Super Eagles to a second place finish at the 1984 AFCON held in Ivory Coast.

Getty Images

He returned shortly in 2002 for the World Cup but couldn’t make it out of the group stages.

6 Bora Milutinovic

Of the three times, Nigeria made it out of the group stages of the FIFA World, Milutinovic boasts of one. This relative global success earns him a place on the list of the best Super Eagles coaches so far

FIFA via Getty Images

The Serbian was in charge of the Super Eagles when the team made the round of 16 at the 1998 World Cup in France.

5 Shuaibu Amodu

Amodu is the first and only Super Eagles coach to qualify Nigeria for three FIFA World Cups: 2002, 2010 and 2014. He, however, never attended any due to new hires or issues with the NFF.

ece-auto-gen

Asides from that feat, Amodu also earned two third-place finishes with the Super Eagles at the 2002 and 2010 AFCONs. He also finished 4th with Nigeria at the 1995 FIFA Confederations Cup (then King Fahd Cup).

4 Jo Bonfere

One of the most popular Super Eagles coaches, Bonfere led Nigeria to its first and only Olympic gold medal in 1996. It was Nigeria's fourth football appearance at the summer games, and the first, that ended with a medal. Thus, earning a deserved spot on the list of best Super Eagles coaches of all-time.

Getty Images

During a second stint with the national team between 1999 and 2001, the Dutchman led the Super Eagles to a runner-up finish at the AFCON in 2000. It was the fourth time Nigeria placed second.

3 Otto Gloria

Gloria led Nigeria to its first-ever AFCON title in 1980. It is to date, one of the three times the Super Eagles have gone all the way to clinch the most important trophy on the African continent.

Getty Images

The Brazilian also led Nigeria to its second-ever Olympic appearance in 1980, although, the ticket to China was not earned but offered to Nigeria after Ghana pulled out, following an American-led boycott.

2 Stephen Keshi

Keshi won Nigeria its third AFCON title in 2013: the last Nigerian national team manager to do so.

ece-auto-gen

'The Big Boss' also led the Super Eagles to the round of 16 of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, making it the first time Nigeria achieved such a feat since 1998.

Keshi is one of the two Super Eagles managers to have ever helped Nigeria win the CAF Team of the Year award, by doing so in 2013.

1 Clemens Westerhof

Nigeria achieved its largest spell of football success under Westerhof, between 1989 to 1994.

Following a runners-up medal at the 1990 AFCON and a bronze finish in 1992, Westerhof in 1994, led the Super Eagles to its second-ever AFCON title.

ece-auto-gen

The Dutch also took Nigeria as far as the round of 16 during the country's first-ever appearance at the FIFA World Cup in 1994.