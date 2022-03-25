After so many expectations, the Super Eagles failed to shine against the Black Stars of Ghana after both sides shared the spoils in the first leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier playoffs.
Toothless Super Eagles fail to soar in goalless draw with Ghana's Black Stars
Nigerias Super Eagles find themselves in a tight rope after a disappointing goalless affair against Ghana in Kumasi
Nigeria had a penalty overturned by the VAR and was largely second best as the host, Ghana, dominated for most parts of the game played at the very loud and packed Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.
While the Black Stars had most of the ball, they failed to threaten Francis Uzoho in goal for the Nigerian Super Eagles despite some tense moments deep into the second half.
The Eagles had to wait until the 37th minute for their first real attempt on goal, a rather half chance from the main man, Victor Osimhen, who was handed the starting berth by head coach, Augustine Eguavoen.
Nigeria's best chance of the game came in the 55th minute when Moses Simon was put through on goal, but with the goalkeeper at his mercy, the Nantes man, who was later subbed off with 18 minutes left to play, shot straight at the goalkeeper, who saved with his foot.
In the end, the match remains evenly poised, with all to play for in the second leg slated for next week Tuesday at the refurbished Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.
