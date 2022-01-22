Nigeria vs Tunisia: Time & where to watch Super Eagles' R16 AFCON2021 tie vs Tunisia

Izuchukwu Akawor
Where and how to watch and follow Nigeria's Super Eagles vs Tunisia round of 16 tie

Super Eagles debutants, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi
Nigeria will have its hands full this Sunday when the Super Eagles trade tackles with their Tunisian counterparts the Carthage Eagles in the last 16.

The two rivals will rekindle their rivalry in the Africa Cup of Nations when they meet again for the second time in the knockout phase in three years.

Nigeria's Super-Eagles celebrate the goal
But where and how can you watch and follow the game slated to kick off late tomorrow? Here is a quick TV schedule and social media guide.

You can follow this match via all Pulse Sports Nigeria social media accounts.

The build-up of that game, from pre-match analysis, preview and more can be found on all Pulse Sports platforms and the Website.

For the Television schedule, you can watch and also follow the tie on DSTV via SuperSport.

Other stations to watch the games include; AIT, and NTA.

Venue: Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Kick off time: 8 pm, Nigerian time.

