Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: Time & where to watch Super Eagles' last AFCON2021 group game

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Where and how to watch and follow Nigeria's Super Eagles final group match

Super Eagles
Super Eagles

Super Eagles take on Guinea-Bissau later today in the final match of the group stages in Group D.

Recommended articles

Nigeria has qualified for the knockout stages but won't take their legs off the pedals against Guinea-Bissau, who needs a win to keep hope alive.

The Super Eagles during their team walk
The Super Eagles during their team walk twitter/@OgaNlaMedia

But how and where can you watch and follow the game and from what time?

How and where to follow the game

You can follow this potentially pulsating match via all Pulse Sports Nigeria social media accounts.

The build up that game has already started with pre-match analysis, preview and more on Pulse.

on Television, you can watch and also follow the tie on DSTV via SuperSport from 7 pm.

Venue: Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua

Kick off time: 8 pm, Nigerian time.

Topics:

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: Time & where to watch Super Eagles' last AFCON2021 group game

Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: Time & where to watch Super Eagles' last AFCON2021 group game

Samuel Kalu set to be the fourth Nigerian to join Watford

Samuel Kalu set to be the fourth Nigerian to join Watford

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

Qatar World Cup ticket sales launched at reduced prices

AFCON 2021: Egyptian coach believes Guinea-Bissau can stun Super Eagles

AFCON 2021: Egyptian coach believes Guinea-Bissau can stun Super Eagles

Nigerian midfielder Bonke Innocent happy to join Terem Moffi at Lorient

Nigerian midfielder Bonke Innocent happy to join Terem Moffi at Lorient

Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 11 (Group D) predictions

Betting: AFCON 2021 Day 11 (Group D) predictions

Trending

AFCON 2021: To improve (against Sudan) Eguavoen’s Super Eagles must attack slower

Samuel Chukwueze (IMAGO/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)

AFCON 2021:'He would regret it'- Okocha criticises Super Eagles striker

Super Eagles legend Jay-Jay-Okocha vs Cameroon in 2004

AFCON 2021: What Guinea-Bissau v Sudan result means for Nigeria

Nigeria benefits from goalless draw between Guinea-Bissau and Sudan

AFCON 2021: Umar Sadiq is pissing his Super Eagles chance away

Almeria Striker, Umar Sadiq