Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: Time & where to watch Super Eagles' last AFCON2021 group game

Super Eagles take on Guinea-Bissau later today in the final match of the group stages in Group D.
Nigeria has qualified for the knockout stages but won't take their legs off the pedals against Guinea-Bissau, who needs a win to keep hope alive.
But how and where can you watch and follow the game and from what time?
How and where to follow the game
TV Schedule
on Television, you can watch and also follow the tie on DSTV via SuperSport from 7 pm.
What Else?
Venue: Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua
Kick off time: 8 pm, Nigerian time.