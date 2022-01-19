Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria: Time & where to watch Super Eagles' last AFCON2021 group game

Nigeria has qualified for the knockout stages but won't take their legs off the pedals against Guinea-Bissau, who needs a win to keep hope alive.

But how and where can you watch and follow the game and from what time?

How and where to follow the game

You can follow this potentially pulsating match via all Pulse Sports Nigeria social media accounts.

The build up that game has already started with pre-match analysis, preview and more on Pulse.

TV Schedule

on Television, you can watch and also follow the tie on DSTV via SuperSport from 7 pm.

What Else?

Venue: Roumde Adjia Stadium, Garoua