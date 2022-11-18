The numbers behind the Super Eagles show of shame against Portugal

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Portugal will depart for the World Cup in Qatar in high spirits after teaching Nigeria a lesson in football.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria.
The Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Nigeria's Super Eagles were at the receiving end of a proper hammering during an international friendly on Thursday in Lisbon, Portugal.

Recommended articles

The Super Eagles went, saw and got humiliated 4-0 by their World Cup-bound counterparts the Selecao Portugal at the Estadio Jose Alvalade.

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes was the inspiration for the Portuguese in the absence of his legendary teammate, Cristiano Ronaldo.

Fernandes scored a first-half brace to give Portugal a dominant and comfortable lead at the break before Joao Mario and Goncalo Ramos added two late goals in the second half to wrap up proceedings.

For the West African giants, Emmanuel Dennis made himself the biggest villain after he came off the bench to miss a decisive penalty that proved costly as it denied the Super Eagles a chance to be back in the game at 2-1.

Super Eagles have failed to win any of the last five friendly matches.
Super Eagles have failed to win any of the last five friendly matches. AFP

With that said, let's take a look at the numbers behind another poor outing from Jose Peseiro and his Eagles.

It was a dominant performance and win on the night from the home side, Portugal, who made the Super Eagles look ordinary, especially in that opening half.

The Selecao had 67% of the ball compared to just 33% for Super Eagles, while later became 46% to 54% in an improved second-half showing from the Nigerians.

Overall, the Portuguese finished the game with 57% control of the game and ensured it counted in the end.

Bruno Fernandes (L) of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scoring during an International friendly against Nigeria on November 17, 2022.
Bruno Fernandes (L) of Portugal celebrates with teammates after scoring during an International friendly against Nigeria on November 17, 2022. AFP

In terms of passes, Portugal attempted 376 and completed 341 of them while the Eagles managed 158 passes in the first half.

The second half saw the Eagles almost match their host, with 235 passes compared to Portugal's 242 completed.

It was the same for goal attempts, the Super Eagles had an opening 45 minutes to forget - it was woeful.

Portugal celebrates at home.
Portugal celebrates at home. AFP

Nigeria managed just one attempt in the first half as Portugal, with seven attempts, pegged the team back in their half.

This improved in the second as well, with both teams locked at five attempts each.

It was Another game the Southampton man has failed to impose himself in the game for the Super Eagles.

Aribo completed just 70% of his passes and failed to create a single chance.
Aribo completed just 70% of his passes and failed to create a single chance. AFP

He was sloppy in and out of possession and failed to create a single chance in the game.

The Super Eagles started slowly after a poor first half and paid a heavy price for it as Portugal ran them to the ground.

While the team improved in the second half, they failed to make it count, including getting a penalty with the scoreline at 2-0 and nine minutes left to play.

Super Eagles suffer another defeat in a friendly.
Super Eagles suffer another defeat in a friendly. AFP

As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria before the game, Portugal's chances of winning were at 100% should they open the scoring and this turned out to be the case.

It was a footballing lesson for Jose Peseiro and his boys, who have to go back to the famous drawing board to work on starting future games stronger and taking their chances.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu is an economist in love with football, photography, humour and social media.

More from category

  • The Super Eagles of Nigeria.

    The numbers behind the Super Eagles show of shame against Portugal

  • Emmanuel Dennis missed a chance to pull one goal back for Nigeria

    Poor ratings for the Super Eagles against Portugal, including 'pathetic' Dennis

  • Portugal thrashed Subpar Eagles 4-0

    3 lessons learnt from Nigeria's woeful display against Portugal

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja odds on FIFA young player award

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja odds on FIFA young player award

Qatar 2022: Qatar World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

Qatar 2022: Qatar World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja odds on Golden Glove award

Qatar 2022: Bet9ja odds on Golden Glove award

The numbers behind the Super Eagles show of shame against Portugal

The numbers behind the Super Eagles show of shame against Portugal

Poor ratings for the Super Eagles against Portugal, including 'pathetic' Dennis

Poor ratings for the Super Eagles against Portugal, including 'pathetic' Dennis

D'Tigers star Chimezie Metu lights the beam for Sacramento Kings after victory against San Antonio Spurs.

D'Tigers star Chimezie Metu lights the beam for Sacramento Kings after victory against San Antonio Spurs.

Reactions as Finidi George begs Pepe for jersey after Super Eagles lose 4-0 to Portugal

Reactions as Finidi George begs Pepe for jersey after Super Eagles lose 4-0 to Portugal

3 lessons learnt from Nigeria's woeful display against Portugal

3 lessons learnt from Nigeria's woeful display against Portugal

Emmanuel Dennis reminds Nigerians of World Cup failure as Portugal humble Super Eagles 4-0 in friendly

Emmanuel Dennis reminds Nigerians of World Cup failure as Portugal humble Super Eagles 4-0 in friendly

Trending

Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori left out of England squad by Gareth Southgate
COMMENT

Stranded Eagles Fikayo Tomori and Tammy Abraham find out the hard way; there is no place like home

Time and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria against Portugal

Time and where to watch Super Eagles of Nigeria against Portugal

Friday Etim is Nigeria's latest star in the Portuguese league

20-year-old Nigerian striker Friday Etim is Nigeria's latest star in Portugal

Everton fans were not happy with Alex Iwobi and his teammates following their 3-0 loss to Bournemouth
PREMIER LEAGUE

Watch: Embarrassing moment as Everton fans reject Alex Iwobi's jersey following defeat vs Bournemouth