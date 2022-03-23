2022 WCQ

'These are matches that we must win' NFF general Secretary rallies the troops

NFF General Secretary Dr Mohammed Sanusi has stated that he and his team are ready to do all it takes for the Super Eagles to defeat the Black Stars of Ghana.

The NFF has reiterated its support for the Super Eagles
General Secretary of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) , Dr Mohammed Sanusi has has stated that the Federation will do everything within its power to ensure that the Super Eagles qualify from their two-legged World Cup Playoffs against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Augustine Eguavoen and his men will travel to Kumasi in Ghana for the first leg in Kumasi on Friday March 25 before hosting the return leg in Abuja four days later.

Speaking to NFF.com Dr Sanusi reiterated his team's goal to provide all the players and officials would need in order to come out successful at the end of the playoff round.

Dr. Mohammed Sanusi
Dr. Mohammed Sanusi

“I want to assure that the NFF is putting all arrangements in place to motivate and incentivize the players and officials for the two big matches. We have concluded most of the arrangements and expect no glitch anywhere.

"We are also ready to deal with eventualities as they arise because these are matches that we must win." Dr Sanusi said.

Sources within the NFF have confirmed that the Super Eagles players and officials will be staying at the Golden Tulip, Kumasi, for the match.

An aerial view of the 4-star Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi
An aerial view of the 4-star Golden Tulip Hotel in Kumasi

“The NFF is very much alive to its responsibilities and will put everything in place to inspire the Super Eagles to triumph,” said Sanusi, who watched Tuesday's training session at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.

The Super Eagles are expected to leave on Thursday morning for the first leg of their crunch tie with the Black Stars of Ghana.

