'That's a complete striker'- Chelsea legend praises Victor Osimhen for his selfless act against Ajax

The Nigerian international marked his return with a goal in his first match against Ajax. While the goal was a perfect reward for his tenacity, it was his selfless act in the game that got Drogba talking.

In the game, the Nigerian international had the chance to take a spot-kick after Napoli were awarded a penalty. However, the Super Eagles passed up the opportunity and gave the ball to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The moment has now gone viral on social media, with Drogba getting a glimpse of it. Reacting to the incident, Drogba praised Osimhen for his action, calling him a great player.

AFP

That's a complete striker: unselfishness…the real meaning of "win as A TEAM "!!!!

Osimhen did get his goal eventually after passing up the opportunity to take the penalty. The Super Eagles star has scored in every game since then.

He scored the winner against Bologna and AS Roma before scoring a hat-trick in Napoli's 4-0 win over Sassuolo over the weekend.

The 23-year-old has scored eight goals in all competitions this season, including seven in eight league games in the Italian Serie A.