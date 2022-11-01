'That's a complete striker'- Chelsea legend praises Victor Osimhen for his selfless act against Ajax

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Super Eagles star was on target against the Dutch champions, but he has received praise for another act that may have gone unnoticed.

Osimhen in action against Ajax
Osimhen in action against Ajax

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba is the latest star to praise Osimhen for his performance against Ajax. Osimhen has been in great form since he returned from a hamstring injury last month.

Read Also

The Nigerian international marked his return with a goal in his first match against Ajax. While the goal was a perfect reward for his tenacity, it was his selfless act in the game that got Drogba talking.

In the game, the Nigerian international had the chance to take a spot-kick after Napoli were awarded a penalty. However, the Super Eagles passed up the opportunity and gave the ball to Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

The moment has now gone viral on social media, with Drogba getting a glimpse of it. Reacting to the incident, Drogba praised Osimhen for his action, calling him a great player.

Osimhen was on target against Ajax
Osimhen was on target against Ajax AFP

That's a complete striker: unselfishness…the real meaning of "win as A TEAM "!!!!

Osimhen did get his goal eventually after passing up the opportunity to take the penalty. The Super Eagles star has scored in every game since then.

He scored the winner against Bologna and AS Roma before scoring a hat-trick in Napoli's 4-0 win over Sassuolo over the weekend.

The 23-year-old has scored eight goals in all competitions this season, including seven in eight league games in the Italian Serie A.

Osimhen will hope to continue in the same vein when Napoli take on Liverpool tonight.

More from category

  • Osimhen in action against Ajax

    'That's a complete striker'- Chelsea legend praises Victor Osimhen for his selfless act against Ajax

  • Calvin Bassey returns to the Ibrox.

    UCL: Super Eagles defender Bassey feeling 'weird' ahead of return to former home

  • David Okereke and Cyriel Dessers fire blanks for Cremonese in 0-0 draw with Udinese

    Cyriel Dessers injured as Cremonese continue winless run in Udinese draw

Recommended articles

Handball: The BIG winners from the Prudent Energy League & photos

Handball: The BIG winners from the Prudent Energy League & photos

'That's a complete striker'- Chelsea legend praises Victor Osimhen for his selfless act against Ajax

'That's a complete striker'- Chelsea legend praises Victor Osimhen for his selfless act against Ajax

Revealed: All 8 Stadiums at the FIFA World Cup 2022™

Revealed: All 8 Stadiums at the FIFA World Cup 2022™

UCL: Super Eagles defender Bassey feeling 'weird' ahead of return to former home

UCL: Super Eagles defender Bassey feeling 'weird' ahead of return to former home

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar issue fresh threats and all the results from WWE RAW

Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar issue fresh threats and all the results from WWE RAW

Patoranking confirmed among headliners for 2022 FIFA Fan World Cup Festival

Patoranking confirmed among headliners for 2022 FIFA Fan World Cup Festival

'I'm not hypocritical'- Mourinho speaks after Roma's win against Hellas Verona

'I'm not hypocritical'- Mourinho speaks after Roma's win against Hellas Verona

Calvin Bassey focused, to ignore family, friends as Ajax visit Rangers

Calvin Bassey focused, to ignore family, friends as Ajax visit Rangers

Former Ajax manager slams purchase of Calvin Bassey, classifies him as waste of €23m

Former Ajax manager slams purchase of Calvin Bassey, classifies him as waste of €23m

Trending

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun says goodbye to Rangers

'Clubs rejected me because I'm old' - Leon Balogun opens up

Alex Iwobi has played for both Arsenal and Everton

Why this Iwobi is better than Arsenal's Iwobi - Robinson

Vlahovic and Osimhen are two of the best strikers in Italy

Bonnetti makes bold decision on Osimhen vs. Immobile, Vlahovic

Alex Iwobi explains 'confident' backheel to set up Everton's 3rd goal against Crystal Palace

Everton players vote for Alex Iwobi as the most skilful player