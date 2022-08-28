Terem Moffi scores twice, Bonke comes off the bench for Lorient in 2-1 win against Clermont Foot

Les Merlus remains unbeaten in the league this season after winning two and drawing once in their opening three French Ligue 1 games so far.

Two Nigerian internationals were involved in the win, midfielder Innocent Bonke was an 81st-minute substitute while Terem Moffi started and made all the difference for Lorient.

Terem Moffi fires Lorient to victory

Terem Moffi started the game as a lone striker for Lorient just as he had done in the previous two games but this time he would successfully open his scoring for the season.

Twitter

Moffi's first goal came from the penalty spot as the Nigerian striker stepped up to calmly slot the ball down the middle in the 24th minute, displaying bravery having missed a penalty in the previous game which ended 2-2 away at Toulouse.

The Super Eagles striker would score his and Lorient's second of the game in the 41st minute from a one-on-one situation as he calmly rounded the goalkeeper to finish into an empty net having broken away from the defenders.

The 23-year-old was denied an opportunity to search for his hattrick as he was substituted off in the 73rd minute, replaced by Ibrahima Kone.

Fellow Nigerian international, Innocent Bonke was brought on in the 81st minute to help Lorient protect the lead by providing solidity in central midfield.

Pulse Nigeria

Lorient 2-1 Clermont Foot

The home side benefited from a dominant first-half display in which they had six shots on target in massive contrast to Clermont with just one in the first half.

The situation became worse early in the second half as Brazilian left-back Neto Borges was sent off for a second yellow card having given away the penalty in the first half.

Imago

Although Lorient led 2-0 at halftime thanks to Moffi's brace, Clermont Foot sparked a potential comeback in the second half as Muhammed Cham finished off a lovely team move in the 62nd minute to give the visitors some hope despite being a man down.