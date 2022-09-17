Terem Moffi fires Lorient to 3rd in Ligue 1 with 3-1 win away at Auxerre

The visitors secured a first-ever win at the Stade Abbe Deschamps having not tasted victory in their ten previous games away to Auxerre.

Super Eagles striker Terem Moffi was on target once again to seal the three points for Lorient and also establish himself as the third-highest scorer in the league so far with six goals, behind only Kylian Mbappe (7) and Neymar (8).

Terem Moffi scored again for Lorient

Moffi started the game for Lorient as the lone striker and played 72 minutes after which he was replaced by Ibrahima Kone in what was a decent performance crowned with a goal.

The 23-year-old scored in the 36th minute with a header from close range, displaying the predatory instincts of a striker to pounce after being picked out by Montassa Talbi with a smart header across goal.

Moffi only had 19 touches of the ball and just two of his eight attempted passes were accurate as well as losing possession 12 times in what was not his best game.

But he showed the hallmark of true strikers, the ability to sniff out and convert chances even when they are few and far between.

Auxerre 1-3 Lorient

Lorient continued their best-ever start to a Ligue 1 season with a first-half flurry of goals led by Dango Ouattara who opened the scoring after 15 minutes from close range.

Terem Moffi made it 2-0 in favour of Lorient in the 36th minute after which man-of-the-match Enzo Le Fee scored the third goal three minutes before half-time.