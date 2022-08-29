TRANSFERS

Awoniyi's Nottingham Forest continues spending spree, confirms signing no.18

The newly promoted Reds are serious about staying in the Premier League and not done yet with a few more days to end of the transfer window.

Taiwo Awoniyi also joined Nottingham Forest this summer.
Nottingham Forest has completed the signing of Brazilian defender Renan Lodi on from Atletico Madrid.

Lodi arrives the club on a season-long loan deal that will see him stay at the City Ground until the summer of 2023.

The 24-year-old leave Los Colchoneros after three years and 118 appearances for the La Liga club.

Last season, Lodi was a constant feature for Diogo Simeone’s Atletico, making 42 appearances in all competitions.

Renan Lodi scored the winner as Atletico knocked Manchester United out of the Champions League last season.
However, he leaves the Madrid club after finding game time difficult to come by this term.

The newly promoted club has been busy this summer following their return to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.

Nottingham on Monday morning confirmed the arrival of Brazilian defender, Lodi, on loan.

"Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of Atlético Madrid full-back Renan Lodi on a season-long loan," the club said in a statement.

Lodi's arrival from Atlético the total signing this season to 18 for the two-time Champions League winners.

Taiwo Awoniyi joins Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest
Taiwo Awoniyi joins Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest Pulse Nigeria

Forest's spending spree includes Super Eagles stars duo, Taiwo Awoniyi, who was a record-breaking buy from Union Berlin and Dennis Emmanuel, who joined from Championship side, Watford.

