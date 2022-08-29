Awoniyi's Nottingham Forest continues spending spree, confirms signing no.18

Lodi arrives the club on a season-long loan deal that will see him stay at the City Ground until the summer of 2023.

The 24-year-old leave Los Colchoneros after three years and 118 appearances for the La Liga club.

Last season, Lodi was a constant feature for Diogo Simeone’s Atletico, making 42 appearances in all competitions.

Imago

However, he leaves the Madrid club after finding game time difficult to come by this term.

Lodi is signing number 18 this summer

The newly promoted club has been busy this summer following their return to the Premier League for the first time in 23 years.

Nottingham on Monday morning confirmed the arrival of Brazilian defender, Lodi, on loan.

"Nottingham Forest is delighted to confirm the signing of Atlético Madrid full-back Renan Lodi on a season-long loan," the club said in a statement.

Lodi's arrival from Atlético the total signing this season to 18 for the two-time Champions League winners.

Pulse Nigeria