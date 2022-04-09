Taiwo Awoniyi in fine form as Union Berlin secure bragging rights in the derby

Union put their rivals to the sword with a 4-1 win in their Bundesliga clash at the Olympiastadion.

Although he could not add to his 12 league goals, Awoniyi played his part, firing one shot on target and completing 16 successful passes, including one key pass.

Union started on the front foot, and they got the reward for their early dominance by taking the lead in the 31st-minute through Genki Haraguchi.

The goal ensured Urs Fischer's men went into the break with the lead. The second half resumed with Hertha Berlin looking for the equaliser, and they got it four minutes after the break, courtesy of an own goal from Timo Baumgartl.

However, that was the only positive from the game for them as Union dominated proceedings onwards.

The Iron Ones restored their lead in the 53rd-minute through Grischa Promel's strike. Two became three as Sheraldo Becker finished off a ball from Andras Schafer in the 71st-minute.

Baumgartl then redeemed himself as he set up Sven Michel for Union's fourth goal, five minutes from time.

The emphatic win kept Union's hopes of qualifying for Europe for the second consecutive season alive.

Fischer's men currently sit in seventh place, which is enough for a UEFA Europa Conference League spot.