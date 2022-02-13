Taiwo Awoniyi fails to capitalise on Haaland absence in 3-0 home defeat to Borussia Dortmund

The Super Eagles striker made his first home appearance at the Alte Foersterei since returning from representing Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Awoniyi was involved from the start of the match, playing alongside strike partner Sven Michel in a 3-5-2 formation as Berlin tried to soak up the attacking menace of Marco Rose's Dortmund side.

AFP

Despite missing the services of Norwegian hotshot Erling Haaland, Dortmund raced into a 2-0 lead by the 25th minute courtesy of a brace from German international Marco Reus.

Awoniyi could not get a foothold in the match as the Yellow and Blacks enjoyed 59% of the possession and bossed Urs Fischer's side from start to finish.

Awoniyi was withdrawn in the 61st minute for Kevin Behrens the 24-year-old Nigerian forward having only 27 touches of the ball in his time on the pitch and made only 10 accurate passes, 71.4% of all that he tried.

Pulse Nigeria

The former Liverpool player lost all five of the ground duels he was involved in, won only two of six aerial duels, and was dispossessed 12 times in an underwhelming performance.

Berlin's other Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah came on for Michel in the 72nd minute but had only five touches of the ball in his 18 minutes on the pitch.