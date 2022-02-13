Taiwo Awoniyi fails to capitalise on Haaland absence in 3-0 home defeat to Borussia Dortmund

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Taiwo Awoniyi had no shots on target during a torrid 61 minutes against Dortmund

Taiwo Awoniyi cut a frustrated figure as Union Berlin fell to second-placed Borussia Dortmund (IMAGO/Matthias Koch)
Taiwo Awoniyi cut a frustrated figure as Union Berlin fell to second-placed Borussia Dortmund (IMAGO/Matthias Koch)

Union Berlin striker Taiwo Awoniyi fired blanks as his side went down to Borussia Dortmund 3-0 on Matchday 22 in the German Bundesliga on Sunday.

Recommended articles

The Super Eagles striker made his first home appearance at the Alte Foersterei since returning from representing Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon.

Awoniyi was involved from the start of the match, playing alongside strike partner Sven Michel in a 3-5-2 formation as Berlin tried to soak up the attacking menace of Marco Rose's Dortmund side.

Marco Reus scored twice for Borussia Dortmund against Union Berlin on Sunday
Marco Reus scored twice for Borussia Dortmund against Union Berlin on Sunday AFP

Despite missing the services of Norwegian hotshot Erling Haaland, Dortmund raced into a 2-0 lead by the 25th minute courtesy of a brace from German international Marco Reus.

Awoniyi could not get a foothold in the match as the Yellow and Blacks enjoyed 59% of the possession and bossed Urs Fischer's side from start to finish.

Awoniyi was withdrawn in the 61st minute for Kevin Behrens the 24-year-old Nigerian forward having only 27 touches of the ball in his time on the pitch and made only 10 accurate passes, 71.4% of all that he tried.

Taiwo Awoniyi has scored more Bundesliga goals than anyone in Union Berlin history.
Taiwo Awoniyi has scored more Bundesliga goals than anyone in Union Berlin history. Pulse Nigeria

The former Liverpool player lost all five of the ground duels he was involved in, won only two of six aerial duels, and was dispossessed 12 times in an underwhelming performance.

Berlin's other Nigerian striker Anthony Ujah came on for Michel in the 72nd minute but had only five touches of the ball in his 18 minutes on the pitch.

Union Berlin are up against 15th-placed Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday, February 19 as Awoniyi will look to help his team snap a three-match winless run in the Bundesliga.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

Recommended articles

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

AFCON 2021: Why Gabaski deserved the goalkeeper of the tournament award ahead of Mendy

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

Girlfriend of Man United player Mason Greenwood accuses him of domestic violence and sexual assault

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

'I’m Nigerian, i brought that whole nation' - Adesanya brags after signing lucrative UFC deal

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

'If Kalu is 24 then Roy's 26' - Fans question Samuel Kalu's age after move to Watford

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

Chelsea stars showed Edouard Mendy love in Abu Dhabi after AFCON heroics [Video]

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

AFCON 2021: Team of the tournament

Trending

BREAKING: Lookman, FIFA has approved Ademola's Super Eagles switch

Ademola Lookman can now join teammates Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho

How can Hodgson line up Watford's Super Eagles to escape relegation?

Watford-Nigeria

Transfer Gist: Super Eagles' Onuachu is a wanted man in England

Super Eagles and Genk Forward Paul Onuachu

Super Eagles move up four places in February FIFA rankings, now 3rd in Africa

Super Eagles move into third from fifth in Africa in latest FIFA rankings