Trouble for Awoniyi and Dennis as Nottingham Forest set to sign another striker

Batshuayi currently has one year left on his Chelsea contract and has been surplus to requirements at the club for a long time.

The 28-year-old has failed to live up to expectations since joining Chelsea back in 2016 and is now set to get an expected move to perhaps an unexpected destination.

Batshuayi to Nottingham Forest

Fabrizio Romano’s report of Batshuayi’s move to Nottingham Forest does not contain the details of the deal in terms of structure, fee and length.

AFP

It is unlikely to be a loan deal because Batshuayi only has a year left on his contract but either way, it is a welcome addition for Nottingham Forest.

If the deadline day move is completed, Batshuayi would be the 21st signing for Nottingham Forest this summer and will be the fourth centre-forward after signing Nigerian strikers Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis.

What does it mean for Awoniyi and Dennis?

From the Nigerian perspective, this could potentially be a bad thing as both Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis have started the last two games on the bench.

Imago

Adding Michy Batshuayi to the mix provides even more competition for both Nigerian strikers and makes it harder to get playing opportunities.