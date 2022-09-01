Trouble for Awoniyi and Dennis as Nottingham Forest set to sign another striker

Tunde Young
Nottingham Forest are set to complete their 21st signing of the summer with the arrival of Chelsea flop

Nottingham Forest are set to sign Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea according to reports from acclaimed transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano.

Batshuayi currently has one year left on his Chelsea contract and has been surplus to requirements at the club for a long time.

The 28-year-old has failed to live up to expectations since joining Chelsea back in 2016 and is now set to get an expected move to perhaps an unexpected destination.

Fabrizio Romano’s report of Batshuayi’s move to Nottingham Forest does not contain the details of the deal in terms of structure, fee and length.

It is unlikely to be a loan deal because Batshuayi only has a year left on his contract but either way, it is a welcome addition for Nottingham Forest.

If the deadline day move is completed, Batshuayi would be the 21st signing for Nottingham Forest this summer and will be the fourth centre-forward after signing Nigerian strikers Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis.

From the Nigerian perspective, this could potentially be a bad thing as both Taiwo Awoniyi and Emmanuel Dennis have started the last two games on the bench.

Adding Michy Batshuayi to the mix provides even more competition for both Nigerian strikers and makes it harder to get playing opportunities.

Batshuayi last played Premier League football for Crystal Palace where he was on loan in the 2020/21 season.

