Super Eagles: William Troost-Ekong sets his eyes on World Cup qualifiers against Ghana after disappointing AFCON 2021 campaign

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Super Eagles defender, William Troost Ekong has rallied the troops for the World Cup qualifiers against Ghana in March.

William Troost-Ekong (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong)
William Troost-Ekong (Instagram/William Troost-Ekong)

William Troost-Ekong says the Super Eagles can’t afford to miss out on a place in the 2022 FIFA World Cup following their showing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Recommended articles

The Super Eagles were bundled out of AFCON by their old foes, Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on Sunday at the Roumde Adija Stadium.

The Watford center-back has said that all focus must now shift attention to the playoff qualifiers against perennial rivals Ghana next month.

Troost-Ekong revealed that the team is disappointed at their early exit, but believes they can still secure a place at the World Cup.

“Obviously we are disappointed with the outcome of the game against Tunisia, but that is football, there is nothing we can do about it,”Troost-Ekong told the media on the eve of the team’s departure from Cameroon.

Super Eagles coaching staff consoling Ola Aina
Super Eagles coaching staff consoling Ola Aina IMAGO / Shengolpixs

“The next target for us now is to qualify for the World Cup. The experience the last time in Russia was great and we are all looking forward to making it to Qatar this time around.

Although very optimistic, Ekong is not carried away with the threat Ghana poses.

“We know how strong the Ghana team is. They have a lot of quality and young players in their team, but we will be up for it.”

The Black Stars will be without influential captain Andre Ayew
The Black Stars will be without influential captain Andre Ayew Pulse Ghana

The Super Eagles clash with the Black Stars of Ghana in a two-legged playoff match, in March.

Topics:

Authors:

Niyi Iyanda Niyi Iyanda

Recommended articles

Former Super Eagles midfielder Onazi joins Saudi Arabian club

Former Super Eagles midfielder Onazi joins Saudi Arabian club

Ahmed Musa says Super Eagles will return stronger

Ahmed Musa says Super Eagles will return stronger

The numbers that typified Terem Moffi’s four-month drought

The numbers that typified Terem Moffi’s four-month drought

Sadio Mane and Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha reunite at the hospital after nasty head collision

Sadio Mane and Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha reunite at the hospital after nasty head collision

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokoumpo eager to visit Nigeria to see where his parents come from

NBA superstar Giannis Antetokoumpo eager to visit Nigeria to see where his parents come from

Death Match Series: Ultimate Afrobeats Producers XI

Trending

Nigeria vs Tunisia: Time & where to watch Super Eagles' R16 AFCON2021 tie vs Tunisia

Super Eagles debutants, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ola Aina and Taiwo Awoniyi

AFCON 2021: Umar Sadiq is pissing his Super Eagles chance away

Almeria Striker, Umar Sadiq

AFCON 2021: 'I am not the coach' Super Eagles captain speaks on limited minutes

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa

AFCON 2021: Eguavoen's infatuation with the past comes back to haunt Super Eagles

Nigeria had no answers on Sunday night against Tunisia (Photo by Imago/Shengolpixs/Tobi Adepoju)