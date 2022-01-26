Super Eagles: William Troost-Ekong sets his eyes on World Cup qualifiers against Ghana after disappointing AFCON 2021 campaign

The Super Eagles were bundled out of AFCON by their old foes, Carthage Eagles of Tunisia on Sunday at the Roumde Adija Stadium.

The Watford center-back has said that all focus must now shift attention to the playoff qualifiers against perennial rivals Ghana next month.

Troost-Ekong revealed that the team is disappointed at their early exit, but believes they can still secure a place at the World Cup.

“Obviously we are disappointed with the outcome of the game against Tunisia, but that is football, there is nothing we can do about it,”Troost-Ekong told the media on the eve of the team’s departure from Cameroon.

“The next target for us now is to qualify for the World Cup. The experience the last time in Russia was great and we are all looking forward to making it to Qatar this time around.

Although very optimistic, Ekong is not carried away with the threat Ghana poses.

“We know how strong the Ghana team is. They have a lot of quality and young players in their team, but we will be up for it.”

