Victor Osimhen names goal against Chelsea as the best moment of his career

The 23-year old was speaking in an interview with NFF TV, reminiscing on the pride he had in the moment and what that goal meant to him.

Osimhen's words

"When I scored against Chelsea," Victor Osimhen said grinning proudly in response to the question about the most cherished moment of his young career.

Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen further added, speaking in Pidgin (Broken English) "the feeling because of say I know a lot of my friends wey be Chelsea fans."

ALSO READ

The centre forward further opened up on the role of his friends in motivating him to score that goal against Chelsea.

"Before the game they message me say they no care o if Chelsea win us as long as say make I don score that goal," Osimhen said.

AFP

The goal

The goal in question was scored in 2019 as Lille hosted Chelsea in a UEFA Champions League group stage game.

Lille lost 2-1 at home to Chelsea in that game and their only goal was scored by none other than Victor Osimhen in the 33rd minute.

Twitter

The Nigerian connected with a cross from a corner kick by Jonathan Bamba with a bullet header from close range to equalise for Lille in a game they went on to lose.