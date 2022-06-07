SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen names goal against Chelsea as the best moment of his career

Tunde Young
Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen has revealed his UEFA Champions League goal against Chelsea as his best moment so far.

Victor Osimhen

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has revealed the best moment in his football career to be the goal he scored for Lille against Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League in 2019.

The 23-year old was speaking in an interview with NFF TV, reminiscing on the pride he had in the moment and what that goal meant to him.

"When I scored against Chelsea," Victor Osimhen said grinning proudly in response to the question about the most cherished moment of his young career.

Victor Osimhen (IMAGO Sulaiman Pooja) Pulse Nigeria

Osimhen further added, speaking in Pidgin (Broken English) "the feeling because of say I know a lot of my friends wey be Chelsea fans."

The centre forward further opened up on the role of his friends in motivating him to score that goal against Chelsea.

"Before the game they message me say they no care o if Chelsea win us as long as say make I don score that goal," Osimhen said.

Victor Osimhen scored for Lille against Chelsea in the Champions League AFP

The goal in question was scored in 2019 as Lille hosted Chelsea in a UEFA Champions League group stage game.

Lille lost 2-1 at home to Chelsea in that game and their only goal was scored by none other than Victor Osimhen in the 33rd minute.

Victor Osimhen (Twitter/Lille) Twitter

The Nigerian connected with a cross from a corner kick by Jonathan Bamba with a bullet header from close range to equalise for Lille in a game they went on to lose.

And even though Osimhen has since moved to Napoli, he clearly still cherishes that goal above all else three years later.

Tunde Young

