OsimHero! Super Eagles star on target again, fires Napoli to 10th consecutive win

The super-sub has now scored two (2) goals in two matches (2) since his return from injury for Napoli.

Victor Osimhen was a super sub for Napoli against Bologna
Victor Osimhen was a super sub for Napoli against Bologna

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen was the hero as SSC Napoli came from behind to see off a stubborn Bologna side at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday.

Osimhen came off the bench to score the decisive winner in the 69th minute to complete a remarkable comeback following a 3-2 win over Bologna.

The 23-year-old came on for the impressive Giacomo Raspadori, who was caged by the Bologna defenders, just before the start of the second half.

With both sides tied at 2-2, after Musa Barrow equalised for visitors, Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia combined effective to give Napoli the crucial win.

Osimhen has scored in his last two matches for Napoli.
Osimhen has scored in his last two matches for Napoli.

Osimhen finished the game with four attempts, one chance created and one key pass made. The goal was his second in as many matches for the Super Eagles forward since he returned from injury.

He has been involved in four goals (3 goals and 1 assist) in six matches for Napoli this season in the Serie A.

Luciano Spalletti and his Napoli side were tested on Sunday by a stubborn Bologna side in Naples on Sunday evening.

Napoli had to dig deep to beat the spirited visitors after coming from a goal down thanks to Juan Jesus, Hirving Lozano and match winner, Osimhen.

Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia combined for the winner against Bologna.
Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia combined for the winner against Bologna.

Youngster, Kvaratskhelia, also delivered a man of the match performance and assisted the winner scored by Osimhen 20 minutes from time.

However, Bologna made the Serie A leaders work hard for the win. The visitors took a shock lead through Joshua Zirkzee before goals from Jesus and Lozano turned things around in favour of Napoli.

Musa Barrow equalised for the home side again, who deserve at least a point for their effort. But in the end, it was super-sub, Osimhen, who decided the game when he netted the winner 20 minutes from time.

The win was the 10th in a row for Napoli, who remain two points clear of second-placed Atalanta BC on the table.

Izuchukwu Akawor

