OsimHero! Super Eagles star on target again, fires Napoli to 10th consecutive win

Osimhen came off the bench to score the decisive winner in the 69th minute to complete a remarkable comeback following a 3-2 win over Bologna.

The 23-year-old came on for the impressive Giacomo Raspadori, who was caged by the Bologna defenders, just before the start of the second half.

With both sides tied at 2-2, after Musa Barrow equalised for visitors, Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia combined effective to give Napoli the crucial win.

Osimhen finished the game with four attempts, one chance created and one key pass made. The goal was his second in as many matches for the Super Eagles forward since he returned from injury.

He has been involved in four goals (3 goals and 1 assist) in six matches for Napoli this season in the Serie A.

Napoli continues impressive form with 10th successive win

Luciano Spalletti and his Napoli side were tested on Sunday by a stubborn Bologna side in Naples on Sunday evening.

Napoli had to dig deep to beat the spirited visitors after coming from a goal down thanks to Juan Jesus, Hirving Lozano and match winner, Osimhen.

Youngster, Kvaratskhelia, also delivered a man of the match performance and assisted the winner scored by Osimhen 20 minutes from time.

However, Bologna made the Serie A leaders work hard for the win. The visitors took a shock lead through Joshua Zirkzee before goals from Jesus and Lozano turned things around in favour of Napoli.

Musa Barrow equalised for the home side again, who deserve at least a point for their effort. But in the end, it was super-sub, Osimhen, who decided the game when he netted the winner 20 minutes from time.