Super Eagles Update: Ebuehi, Collins absent as Eguavoen passes first test

Nigeria's Super Eagles have stepped up their preparation without the defensive duo of Tyronne Ebuehi and Jamilu Collins following what could be the team's only pre-tournament-friendly match.
The two fullbacks were missing in action as they were still being expected in camp as Super Eagles played their first friendly match on Friday.
Ahead of their opener against Egypt on Tuesday, the Super Eagles have passed their first test under the interim management after their victory against Cameroonian side, Coton Sports, in a warm-up game on Friday.
Coton proved to be no match for the team as the Eagles defeated them 0-2 in the friendly.
Captain Ahmed Musa and in-form Villarreal star, Samuel Chukwueze, were the scorers of the goals as Augustine Eguavoen continued to perfect his strategy for the tournament which kicks off for the Eagles next week.
In terms of how the team lined up in the friendly, Maduka Okoye started in goal, with Ola Aina, Willian Troost-Ekong, Kenneth Omeruo, and Zaidu Sanusi making up the back four.
Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi and Joe Aribo were expectedly the double pivots in midfield, while Musa and Chidera Ejuke were the wingers.
Kelechi Iheanacho and Bundesliga star, Taiwo Awoniyi completed the lineup in what looked like a 4-4-1-1 shape with the senior man playing off Awoniyi.
The match was the first for the Super Eagles since Eguavoen came on board as the interim boss. The team will continue preparations today in Garoua, Cameroon.