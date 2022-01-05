Super Eagles Update: Aribo missing as 23 players train

Instagram

Aribo, who was one of five players still being expected at the camp as of Tuesday, arrived late and was unable to join his colleagues in training at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Other players still expected include Germany-based left-back, Jamilu Collins, right-back, Tyronne Ebuehi, Samuel Chukwueze, and Odion Ighalo, who could miss out of the AFCON after his club Al-Shabab threatened him due to a clause in his contract.

Meanwhile, 23 players were spotted at the Super Eagles latest session on Wednesday after the arrival of senior man, Kelechi Iheanacho.

Iheanacho joined his teammates in the afternoon and was active throughout the session as coach Augustine Eguavoen continued to prepare his team for the battle ahead.

The coach, Eguavoen, who sported a happy countenance throughout Wednesday session, put the team through some shooting and defensive drills, while his assistant Salisu Yusuf handled players who arrived late.