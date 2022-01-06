Super Eagles Update: 25 Players, coaches jet out for Garoua, arrive without Ighalo & 2 others

Izuchukwu Akawor
The Super Eagles jetted out for Garoua on Wednesday with all but three players

Nigeria's national football team, the Super Eagles, has landed in Garoua, Cameroon, ahead of the TotalEnergies AFCON 2021 billed to kick off on Sunday, January 9, 2022.

Super Eagles arrived aboard a chartered Air Peace from the Nnamdi Azikiwe international airport in Abuja with all but three invited players ahead of Nigeria's opener against Egypt on Tuesday.

Super Eagles after their final training session in Abuja.
Super Eagles after their final training session in Abuja.

The three players are fullbacks, Venezia's Tyrone Ebuehi and Jamilu Collins of Paderborn, while Saudi Arabia-based Odion Ighalo has been ruled out completely after his club, Al-Shabab, barred him from the competition due to a clause in his contract with the club.

"We have arrived Garoua, here for the prize", the team confirmed their safe arrival via the Super Eagles official Instagram page late Wednesday night.

Super Eagles arrive in Garoua, Cameroon, to kick start their quest for a fourth continental title.

Nigeria's Super Eagles are the latest of the 24 teams to arrive at the host nation, Cameroon, for the elite continental showpiece set to get underway when Cameroon's Indomitable Lions lock horns with Burkina Faso this Sunday.

Coach Augustine Eguavoen and his team will continue their preparations ahead of that epic opener against AFCON's most decorated team, the Pharaohs of Egypt, the eighth meeting between the two giants of African football.

Augustine Eguavoen will manage the Super Eagles at the AFCON for the second time in his coaching career.
Augustine Eguavoen will manage the Super Eagles at the AFCON for the second time in his coaching career.

Eguavoen is leading the team to the African Cup of Nations for the second time as a coach after doing so over 15 years ago when he led the Eagles to a third-place finish in 2006.

Goalkeepers: Francis Uzoho; John Noble; Daniel Akpeyi; Maduka Okoye

Defenders: Chidozie Awaziem; Kenneth Omeruo; Oluwasemilogo Ajayi; William Ekong; Olaoluwa Aina; Zaidu Sanusi; Olisa Ndah

Midfielders: Frank Onyeka; Wilfred Ndidi; Chidera Ejuke (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Kelechi Nwakali; Joe Aribo

Forwards: Ahmed Musa; Henry Onyekuru; Kelechi Iheanacho; Moses Simon; Sadiq Umar; Taiwo Awoniyi; Alex Iwobi; Peter Olayinka; Samuel Chukwueze;

Jamilu Collins; Tyrone Ebuehi; Odion Jude Ighalo

