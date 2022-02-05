Super Eagles: Sadiq Umar back in Spain with a bang

It was a quiet first half, as Almeria looked to play their way into the game. The best chance in the first half came in the 34th minute when Sadiq set up Arnau Martínez but his effort was saved by the Ibiza goalkeeper.

Almeria's deserved opener arrived in the 58th minute when Ramazani was fouled inside the danger zone, and he stepped up to send Domínguez the wrong way.

Imago/Marca

Things went from bad to worse in the 73rd minute as Ibiza defender Álex Galvez received his second yellow card and was sent off. Almeria then increased the tempo in order to make their advantage count.

Sadiq who is fresh from making his AFCON debut with the Super Eagles scored an impressive goal. The forward received a good cross and proceeded to go around the defender before his right-footed effort hit the roof of the net.

Imago/Marca

The win saw them go level with table-topping leaders Eibar on 49 points.

Sadiq has now scored nine goals in this campaign after making 21 appearances for Almeria.