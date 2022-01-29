Super Eagles: Etebo, Troost-Ekong return to training for Watford

Etebo missed the AFCON after picking up a torn quad muscle injury against Newcastle.

Having been sidelined for more than three months, Etebo will likely be eased back into the team, but it is nice to see him training again

Meanwhile, Troost-Ekong has been with the Nigerian camp as they navigated their way to an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) round of 16 exits to the hands of old foes, Tunisia.

Ekong will be looking to continue his form from the AFCON impress new manager Roy Hodgson and nail down a spot as The Hornets battle relegation.

Watford currently sits 19th in the Premier League standings with three points from safety. As new Manager Hodgson has said he is not keen on any more signings, we should expect to see a lot of game time for Etebo and new man Samuel Kalu.