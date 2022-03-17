The Super Eagles trio of Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman played their part to help Leicester City book a spot in the Europa Conference League quarter-final.
Super Eagles trio survive Rennes scare as Leicester City sneak into UECL last 8
Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman are through to the quarter-final with Leicester City
Lookman, who came on as a substitute and was substituted later on, picked up an assist as the Foxes survived a serious scare at the
Rennes defeated Leicester 2-1 in the second leg the it is the English side who go through to the last eight after a 3-2 aggregate win.
The home side started on a positive note and took an early lead when Benjamin Bourigeaud tucked home the opening goal from a superb Martin Terrier in the 8th minute.
However, the lead lasted just four minutes as Lookman, who replaced Albrighton earlier on, delivered a perfect cross for Wesley Fofana to head Leicester level at the break.
After the break, Rennes continued their dominance as Leicester were forced to make a change after Nigeria's Ndidi left the pitch injured.
Rennes took advantage to restore their lead on the night when Flaven Tait made it 2-1 with 14 minutes to play.
With the Foxes under immense pressure, Lookman was subbed off five minutes after Leicester conceded the second goal with defender Ricardo Pereira brought on by Brendan Rodgers in a bid to shore up the defense.
Despite Rennes effort, Leicester held on by the skin of their teeth to book a place in the quarter-final.
