Nigerian trio feature in crucial comeback win for Rangers

The travelling team was stunned by their hosts early in the match. Christie Elliot headed into an empty net following some brilliant play by Jordan Marshall.

IMAGO / PA Images

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey delivered a dangerous cross into the box, but the Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos missed his chance from point-blank range.

Rangers had a great chance to level the scores when Jordan McGhee gave away a cheap penalty for reckless play. To the surprise of the travelling fans, the ever-reliable James Tavernier ballooned his effort off target.

IMAGO / PA Images

Obviously dissatisfied with his team's first-half performance, Giovanni Van Bronckhorst turned to his bench for an answer which came in the form of Super Eagles playmaker Joe Aribo.

The first opportunity of the second half fell once again to Morelos, but, unlike the first he missed, he was superbly denied by the Dundee goalkeeper.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Aribo almost grabbed the equaliser when his shot travelled through a group of defenders only to be brilliantly stopped by Ian Lawlor in the Dundee goal.

The Gers finally beat Lawlor when Ramsey was on hand to tap in the rebound from Kemar Roofe's shot which Lawlor could only parry.

Imago

Rangers finally completed their comeback in the 86th minute, when defender Connor Goldson finished a loose ball in the box with a powerful shot.

IMAGO / PA Images

Just after the goal, Leon Balogun was introduced in place of Kemar Roofe, but any idea that it was a cameo appearance quickly faded as there were nine minutes of additional time.

Giovanni Van Bronkhorst's men held on for their win and remain in touching distance of arch-rivals Celtic, who sit three points ahead of them in the first position.