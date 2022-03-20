SUPER EAGLES

Nigerian trio feature in crucial comeback win for Rangers

Niyi Iyanda
Super Eagles trio of Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey and Leon Balogun all featured in Rangers comeback win against Dundee United on Sunday.

Rangers came from behind to secure a crucial win in The Scottish Professional Football League
Rangers came back from behind to win away at Dundee United on Sunday in Scottish Premier League action. Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey started the game, while Joe Aribo and defender Leon Balogun only made the bench.

The travelling team was stunned by their hosts early in the match. Christie Elliot headed into an empty net following some brilliant play by Jordan Marshall.

Elliot grabbed the shock opener for the home side
Elliot grabbed the shock opener for the home side IMAGO / PA Images

Super Eagles defender Calvin Bassey delivered a dangerous cross into the box, but the Colombian striker Alfredo Morelos missed his chance from point-blank range.

Rangers had a great chance to level the scores when Jordan McGhee gave away a cheap penalty for reckless play. To the surprise of the travelling fans, the ever-reliable James Tavernier ballooned his effort off target.

Tavernier reacts to his penalty miss
Tavernier reacts to his penalty miss IMAGO / PA Images

Obviously dissatisfied with his team's first-half performance, Giovanni Van Bronckhorst turned to his bench for an answer which came in the form of Super Eagles playmaker Joe Aribo.

The first opportunity of the second half fell once again to Morelos, but, unlike the first he missed, he was superbly denied by the Dundee goalkeeper.

Dundee's shot-stopper Lawlor was in inspired form today
Dundee's shot-stopper Lawlor was in inspired form today IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Aribo almost grabbed the equaliser when his shot travelled through a group of defenders only to be brilliantly stopped by Ian Lawlor in the Dundee goal.

The Gers finally beat Lawlor when Ramsey was on hand to tap in the rebound from Kemar Roofe's shot which Lawlor could only parry.

Aaron Ramsey bundled in the equaliser in the 64th minute
Aaron Ramsey bundled in the equaliser in the 64th minute Imago

Rangers finally completed their comeback in the 86th minute, when defender Connor Goldson finished a loose ball in the box with a powerful shot.

Connor Goldson (left) scores the winning goal to complete the comeback
Connor Goldson (left) scores the winning goal to complete the comeback IMAGO / PA Images

Just after the goal, Leon Balogun was introduced in place of Kemar Roofe, but any idea that it was a cameo appearance quickly faded as there were nine minutes of additional time.

Giovanni Van Bronkhorst's men held on for their win and remain in touching distance of arch-rivals Celtic, who sit three points ahead of them in the first position.

Both teams face off in the Old Firm Derby on April 3.

Niyi Iyanda

