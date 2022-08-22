SUPER EAGLES

Nigeria to get another chance at revenge, seal September friendly with Algeria

Jidechi Chidiezie
Nigeria have failed to get the better of Algeria in the last three meetings between both nations, including a 2-1 defeat in the semi-final of the 2019 AFCON.

Nigeria will meet Algeria in a friendly for the second time since their infamous AFCON 2019 semifinal defeat
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will clash with two-time African champions Algeria in an international friendly slated September 27, in Oran, a port city in the northwestern part of Algeria

The fixture comes as the Algerian Football Federation (FAF) were forced to find an alternative to 2022 World Cup-bound Ghana, for their second match during the September window for international games.

It will be the second time the Super Eagles will play Algeria in a friendly since their infamous AFCON 2019 semi-final, ended 2-1 in favour of the Fennec Foxes.

Super Eagles
Since taking over Nigeria's senior men's football team, new coach Jose Peseiro has overseen four matches, losing two friendlies to Mexico and Ecuador, 2-1 and 1-0 respectively.

His first victory came in June in a 2023 AFCON qualifying home encounter with Sierra Leone, before cruising to Nigeria's biggest-ever win - 10-0 over Sao Tome & Principe - four days later.

Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro
With the 2023 AFCON extended to January/February 2024, the Super Eagles alongside other African nations, will see their September qualifiers postponed to the new year.

The September 27 clash will be the second-ever friendly between both nations, the first being an October 2020 friendly in Austria that ended with the Algerians winning 1-0.

Historically, there have been 20 other meetings between Nigeria and Algeria since 1973, with the Super Eagles recording nine wins and three draws.

Nigeria have met with Algeria 21 times, winning 9, drawing 3 and losing the other 9
Of all 21 games, Algeria have won nine including a 2-1 semi-final victory at the 2019 AFCON that saw them proceed to the final to defeat Senegal 1-0 for their second continental title.

Both Nigeria and Algeria will not be participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, having been defeated in the CAF qualifying playoffs by Ghana and Cameroon.

